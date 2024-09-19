IND vs BAN, Chennai Test: Angry Rishabh Pant tells Litton Das 'mere ko kyu maar rahe ho?'; WATCH viral video

After rookie Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud rattled the Indian top order, taking the priced wickets of captain Rohit Sharma, vice captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, the duo of Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal steadied the ship and counter-attacked, taking the score to 88/3 at lunch.

Pant, who is making a come back in Test cricket since recovering from a horrific car accident in December 2022, had an argument with visiting wicketkeeper Litton Das. India's gloveman was at the receiving end of a throw and this annoyed the 26-year-old, leading to a slightly heated conversation.

"Mere ko kyu maar rahe ho?" Pant was heard telling Das, to which the Bangladesh stumper replied: "Woh to fekega hi na."

India were struggling at 34/3 courtesy of some fine bowling by Hasan Mahmud. The right-arm pacer was spot on with his line and length and got Rohit Sharma to nick one back to the second slip in the fourth over. Gill departed for an eight ball duck as he was caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Mahmud delivered a stunning Test match delivery to get the better of Kohli. The 24-year-old pitched the ball slightly full, inviting Kohli to drive through the covers, took the slightest of edges which went straight to Litton Das.

Both India and Bangladesh have opted to go for three pacers and two spinners. The Chepauk pitch, which generally suits spinners, has something to offer for the pace bowlers too this time around. Mahmud has made full use of it and it would interesting to see how the Indian pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj go about with their business.

