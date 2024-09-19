Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shubman Gill's eight-ball duck triggers social media storm during India vs Bangladesh Test (WATCH)

    India's top order crumbled early in the match, with the team losing captain Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6) in quick succession. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant stepped up to rebuild the innings. At lunch, India had recovered to 88/3, with the duo stitching together a crucial partnership of 44 runs.

    Indian cricketer Shubman Gill's struggles in Test cricket continued as he faced a disappointing batting failure during the first India vs Bangladesh Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (September 19). The Indian opener was dismissed for a duck after facing just eight balls, falling to Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud. Gill was caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das while attempting to flick a ball down the leg side. The shot was deemed poor, leading to his early departure, much to the disappointment of Indian fans.

    Following his dismissal, social media was flooded with harsh criticism, with many users expressing frustration over Gill's inconsistency in Test cricket. A fan on X (formerly Twitter), @me_ganesh14, shared his thoughts, writing, "I have said it numerous times and saying it again, Shubman Gill is the most overrated and useless player who has got too many chances. A Test opener/one down player with a 35 average after 25 matches is enough to drop him from the squad."

    IND vs BAN 1st Test: Top-order collapses; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant steady the ship

    Another user, @Rajiv1841, compared Gill to Pakistan's Babar Azam, suggesting that Gill's presence in the team is due to PR rather than performance. "Shubman Gill proves me right every day that he is the Babar Azam of Indian cricket who is playing in the team just because of heavy PR investment and not because of his performance!" they posted.

    Pant, returning to Test cricket after his car accident in December 2022, played aggressively, scoring 33 runs from 44 balls, including five boundaries. Jaiswal contributed 37 runs from 67 deliveries, hitting six fours.

    India vs Bangladesh: India's top order collapses in Chennai Test

