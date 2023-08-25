Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Men's World Cup 2023: Ticket sale dates announced; All you need to know

    The excitement mounts as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 unveils its ticket sales, inviting cricket fans from around the world to be part of this historic event.

    ICC Men's World Cup 2023: Ticket sale dates announced; All you need to know
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Tickets will go on general sale for 44 non-India matches across ten venues in ten host cities, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, as well as the warm-up matches hosted in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. The distribution of ticket sales will be made available in the following stages:

    August 30: India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram

    August 31: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

    September 1: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

    September 2: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

    September 3: India match at Ahmedabad

    September 15: Semi-Finals and Final

    The World Cup kicks off with a repeat of the 2019 Final, England against New Zealand in the largest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad in an occasion not to be missed.

    The 2023 World Cup will showcase the very best of cricket in one day and combine the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion.

     

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah spoke about the ticket sales and said as quoted by ICC, "As we announce the commencement of ticket sales for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, we extend a warm invitation to cricket fans from every corner of our nation and around the globe. Our venues are ready to welcome fans to a tournament that promises to redefine the cricketing landscape. With world-class infrastructure, we are geared up to create a World Cup experience like no other. Brace yourselves for a journey that will leave you with cherished memories and a front-row seat to some of the most electrifying action on the One Day stage."

    ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said, "We are delighted to announce that tickets will go on general sale for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 today, bringing the pinnacle event of the one-day game directly to the world. We encourage everyone to secure their seats and be part of this historic event."

    

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
