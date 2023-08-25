From Mankad to Gurbaz's heroics; Top moments from Pakistan's epic 300-run T20 chase against Afghanistan

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In an electrifying ODI match, Pakistan emerged victorious in the final over against Afghanistan, securing a one-wicket win in a closely contested encounter. 

    Cricket Pakistan clinches thrilling last-over victory against Afghanistan in the second ODI: Key highlights osf
    In a thrilling ODI contest, Pakistan triumphed in the ultimate over against Afghanistan, securing a narrow one-wicket victory in a closely fought clash. The match highlighted exceptional displays by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usama Mir, and Fazalhaq Farooqi. While Afghanistan grappled with sealing tight matches, Pakistan clinched a thoroughly earned series victory, reinforcing their dominance against Afghanistan.

    Here are some of the key highlights of the game: 

    Toss Decision: Afghanistan, after winning the toss, elects to bat first, setting the tone for the match's dynamics.

    Opening Stand Brilliance: Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran create a formidable opening partnership, amassing a remarkable 227 runs together, putting Afghanistan in a strong position.

    Partnership Breakthrough: Pakistan's Usama Mir manages to break the significant partnership by dismissing Zadran, who scored a commendable 80 runs, in the 40th over.

    Gurbaz's Heroics: Gurbaz's remarkable form shines as he accumulates an impressive total of 151 runs, demonstrating his prowess as a standout performer for Afghanistan.

    Afghanistan reaches 300: Afghanistan reaches a competitive total of 300/5, with Hashmatullah Shahidi's unbeaten contribution towards the end of the innings adding crucial runs to their tally.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul's fitness in focus as India gears up for conditioning camp

    Pakistan's steady opening: Pakistan's opening pair, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, construct a steady partnership, establishing a foundation with a 52-run collaboration.

    Mankad: Despite Fazalhaq Farooqi's impressive performance, where he claimed three wickets, and also ran out Shadab Khan using the 'Mankad' at a crucial juncture of the game.

    Struggles in Tight Matches: Afghanistan's recurring struggles with closing out tight matches are evident, as they fail to maintain their momentum and seal the win.

    Series Victory: Naseem Shah held his nerve and hit a boundary of the 2nd last ball to take Pakistan to a thrilling victory.

    Unassailable lead: Pakistan emerges triumphant in a nail-biting last-over encounter, securing a thrilling one-wicket win against Afghanistan at the Hambantota venue and they also take an unassailable lead of  2-0 in the series.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli aces 'yo-yo test' with a score of 17.2 

