    Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli aces 'yo-yo test' with a score of 17.2 

    Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli demonstrates his exceptional fitness level by achieving a remarkable score of 17.2 in the Yo-Yo test, just before the commencement of Asia Cup 2023

    Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli aces 'yo-yo test' with a score of 17.2
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 9:04 PM IST

    In preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli has excelled in the Yo-Yo test, achieving an impressive score of 17.2. Kohli, the iconic Indian batsman, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself right after completing the fitness test. Alongside the image, he revealed his remarkable Yo-Yo test score, surpassing the required mark of 16.5 set by the BCCI.

    Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has orchestrated a preparatory camp in Bengaluru ahead of the Asia Cup's commencement. While the majority of players are already engaged in the camp, those who were participating in the T20I series against Ireland are expected to join on August 25.

    Rahul Dravid, India's head coach, and other coaching staff members are also anticipated to be present at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) for the duration of the camp.

    The Asia Cup 2023 is slated to kick off on August 30, with India's first match scheduled against Pakistan on September 02. The upcoming three months hold significant importance for India as they gear up for these prestigious events. Once the Asia Cup concludes, the team's focus will shift entirely towards their preparations for the forthcoming ODI World Cup.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Ebadot Hossain race against time to get fit for the mega event

    India's Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

    Travelling stand-by player: Sanju Samson

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 9:04 PM IST
