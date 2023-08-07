Daniel Vettori takes charge as Sunrisers Hyderabad's new head coach for IPL 2024

In a significant coaching development, Daniel Vettori has been appointed as the new head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Vettori replaces Brian Lara, who led the team to a bottom-place finish in the previous season.

With this latest update, Sunrisers Hyderabad will witness their fourth head coach in the last six seasons, with Tom Moody, Trevor Bayliss, and Brian Lara preceding Vettori. Lara took over the coaching role ahead of the 2023 IPL season but couldn't improve the team's performance, resulting in a tenth-place finish with four wins and ten losses.

Currently, Vettori is also fulfilling the role of head coach for the Birmingham Phoenix men's team in the Hundred. He has been with the Australia men's national side since May 2022. Vettori's coaching experience extends to various T20 leagues and international teams, including stints with Barbados Royals in the CPL, Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, and Middlesex in the Vitality Blast, all as head coach. Additionally, he has served as a spin-bowling consultant with the Bangladesh men's national team.

During his previous tenure as head coach in the IPL, Vettori played a pivotal role in Royal Challengers Bangalore's journey to the playoffs in 2015 and the final in 2016, where they faced Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The appointment of Vettori marks the third high-profile coaching change ahead of the 2024 IPL season, with Justin Langer taking over from Andy Flower at Lucknow Super Giants and Flower later joining Royal Challengers Bangalore in the same capacity. Sunrisers Hyderabad has encountered a challenging period in the IPL in recent years, which could explain the frequent changes in coaching staff. Since IPL 2021, they have managed only 13 victories while suffering 29 defeats.

During the period from 2016 to 2020, Sunrisers consistently reached the playoffs, even clinching the championship in 2016. However, they have struggled to replicate that success in recent seasons. With the combination of Daniel Vettori and captain Aiden Markram leading the way, the team now aims to break the three-season streak of finishing outside the top four and return to their winning ways in the IPL.

