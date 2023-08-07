Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mitchell Marsh named Australia's T20 captain for South Africa tour; three uncapped players join the squad

    Mitchell Marsh has been appointed as Australia's T20 captain for the much-awaited tour of South Africa. This significant decision positions him as a strong contender for the role leading into the next year's World Cup.

    Mitchell Marsh has been appointed as Australia's T20 captain for the upcoming tour of South Africa, and this opportunity could potentially lead to a permanent role heading into the next year's World Cup. Joining the squad are three uncapped players: Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, and Matt Short, who have earned their first call-ups to represent Australia.

    The decision to hand the T20 captaincy to Marsh comes after Aaron Finch's retirement from international cricket earlier this year. While Marsh's appointment currently extends only for the three matches in South Africa, the selectors will evaluate his performance and leadership skills during this period to determine the long-term captain after the ODI World Cup.

    The T20 squad sees some notable players rested after the Ashes series, including Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, and David Warner, who will join the team for the ODIs. Steven Smith, however, is included in the T20 squad and is expected to open the innings against South Africa following his outstanding performances for the Sydney Sixers in the BBL.

    The trio of new faces in the T20 squad, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, and Matt Short, have impressed with their performances in the BBL. Johnson displayed excellent form for Brisbane Heat in both death bowling and the Sheffield Shield, while Hardie emerged as the top run-scorer in the BBL with an impressive strike rate. Short's consistent performances earned him an IPL deal with Punjab Kings and the player of the season award in the BBL.

    Left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff also returns to the T20 squad after a hiatus and could play his first T20Is since the West Indies tour in 2021. National selector George Bailey expressed confidence in the potential of the new players and considers this tour as a great opportunity for them to demonstrate their skills on the international stage.

    While some players from last year's T20 World Cup, such as Matthew Wade and Kane Richardson, did not make the cut for this tour, Bailey expects Wade to feature in the series against India, following the ODI World Cup. Additionally, the South Africa tour offers a chance to provide game time for Josh Inglis.

    Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

