BCCI loses blue tick verification on Twitter account amidst support for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) experienced a loss of its blue tick verification on its Twitter account, 'X', following a symbolic gesture in support of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently encountered a change in its social media landscape as it lost its coveted blue tick verification on its 'X' Twitter account. This alteration in status occurred due to a noteworthy move by the cricket governing body in India. As a gesture of solidarity and support towards the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the BCCI decided to modify its profile picture on Twitter by replacing it with the iconic Indian flag. This initiative, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holds great significance as it coincides with India's upcoming 77th Independence Day celebrations. The campaign encourages citizens to proudly display the national flag on their respective social media profiles.

The BCCI, known for its proactive involvement in national matters, took this opportunity to partake in the patriotic movement. By embracing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the BCCI showcased its unwavering allegiance to the nation and its values. The act of changing the profile picture to the tricolour was a simple yet powerful way of participating in this nationwide endeavour.

Intriguingly, the consequence of this change was the loss of the blue tick verification on the BCCI's 'X' Twitter account. This verification badge, represented by the blue tick, holds immense importance as it symbolises the authenticity and legitimacy of an account. It confirms that the account truly belongs to the individual or organisation it claims to represent. Interestingly, the platform's policy dictates that altering the profile picture, as the BCCI did in this instance, can lead to the removal of the blue tick verification. This serves as a reminder that even established entities like the BCCI are subject to the rules and algorithms that govern social media platforms.

Meanwhile, amidst these developments, the Indian cricket team achieved a significant victory in the fourth T20I match, effectively levelling the ongoing five-match series at 2-2. The suspense now heightens as the fifth and final T20I is set to take place on Sunday, decisively determining the series winner. Cricket enthusiasts and fans alike are eagerly anticipating the outcome of this pivotal match.

With the conclusion of the multi-format series against the Windies on the horizon, another transformation awaits the Indian cricket scene. The reins of captaincy will soon be handed back to the capable hands of Rohit Sharma. As this transition takes place, the nation's focus will shift towards the much-anticipated Asia Cup of 2023. The upcoming tournament promises to be a spectacle of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship, as teams from across the continent compete for supremacy.

In conclusion, the BCCI's loss of blue tick verification on its 'X' Twitter account serves as a reminder of the intricate dynamics that underlie social media platforms. This incident was prompted by the BCCI's commendable participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, reflecting the organization's commitment to national causes. As cricketing action unfolds and India's cricket calendar evolves, the nation's cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the series-deciding T20I match and anticipate the exciting prospects that lie ahead in the form of the Asia Cup 2023.