    Assessing Hardik Pandya's role in India's series loss: Is he to blame? Yes or No?

    In the aftermath of India's series loss against the West Indies in the T20I format, the spotlight turns to Hardik Pandya's leadership and performance.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    In the wake of India's defeat in the decisive 5th and final T20I against the West Indies on Sunday, Hardik Pandya, the captain of the Indian team, acknowledged his own shortcomings. Hardik Pandya admitted that his personal struggle to find rhythm and his sluggish approach played a pivotal role in disrupting his team's momentum during the latter part of the innings.

    With both teams having won two matches each in the initial four games, the series outcome was hanging in the balance, but it was the hosts who clinched victory. Pursuing a target of 166 runs set by the Indian side, the Windies comfortably achieved their goal with 12 balls to spare and 8 wickets remaining. 

    Under Pandya's leadership, the Indian team experienced its first bilateral series loss in the shortest format, falling 2-3 against the West Indies. Despite this setback, Pandya chose to emphasize the positives, particularly the emergence of young talents such as Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

    "We lost the momentum when I came in and couldn't capitalise on the situation. I believe we are going to challenge ourselves. We try to get better. In hindsight, it is fine. We don't need to explain much. I know how the boys are within the group. We have enough time to figure out. Losing is good at times," Hardik Pandya said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

    "If you see, we lost that period post 10 overs. Since when I came, I wasn't able to capitalise and I took my time and could not finish," Pandya explained.

    On a slow track, Pandya defended his decision to bat first.

    "I believe that as a group we have to challenge ourselves. All these games are the games where we have to learn. We have spoken as a group that whenever we can take the hard way we will.

    "In hindsight, one series here or there doesn't matter but the commitment to the goal is important." Pandya knows that India will play World T20 in this part of the world but doesn't want to look too far ahead.

    "It's a long way. We have the ODI World Cup coming up. And sometimes losing is good. You get to learn a lot. And special mention for all the boys. They showed great character. Winning and losing is a part of the process and we are going to make sure we learn from that." Some of his bowling changes were called out by critics but he said that he goes by his instincts.

    "It is what I feel at the moment, I don't plan much. If I see a situation, whatever my gut says I follow, " Pandya said.

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
