Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangladesh announce squad for two-Test series in India

    Pacer Shoriful Islam, who sustained a groin injury in Pakistan has ben rested, while uncapped wicketkeeper Jaker Ali Anik has been drafted in as a backup option for Litton Das. 

    cricket Bangladesh announce squad for two-Test series in India scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

    Bangladesh cricket board, on Thursday, announced squad of the two-Test series in India, starting on September 19. Pacer Shoriful Islam, who sustained a groin injury in Pakistan has ben rested, while uncapped wicketkeeper Jaker Ali Anik has been drafted in as a backup option for Litton Das. 

    Also read: England vs Australia T20I: Travis Head smashes Sam Curran for 30 Runs in an over

    Najmul Hossain Shanto and Co. are on a high, having thrashed Pakistan 2-0 in a two-Test series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium earlier this month. The Tigers beat Pakistan by ten wickets in the first Test, thereby recording their first ever triumph versus Men in Green in red ball cricket. 

    "Left-arm paceman Shoriful Islam is still recovering from a groin injury and was unavailable for the series," the Bangladesh Cricket Board said as per Reuters after naming a 16-member squad for the India tour.

    Wicketkeeper batsman Litton Das, who smashed a century in the second Test in Rawalpindi, is expected to maintain the gloves, while pacers Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud, who were brilliant against PAK, have retained their places. Rookie fast bowler Nahid clocked speeds of 145kph on a regular basis and it would be interesting to see whether the 21-year-old will test the Indian batters. 

    India are currently sitting at the summit of the World Test Championship 2023-25 standings, with 68.52 PCT, while Bangladesh (45.83 PCT) have climbed to the fourth position, ahead of England and South Africa.  

    The first Test match between India and Bangladesh will begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai next week, while the second and final Test will be played at Green Park in Kanpur from September 27 to October 1. 

    Bangladesh test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik 

     Also read: Kerala Cricket League: Sachin Baby's century powers Kollam Sailors to victory against Kochi Blue Tigers

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    athletics TC Yohannan: 50th Anniversary of Historic Long Jump Gold at Asian Games scr

    TC Yohannan: Golden jubilee of historic Asian Games triumph

    cricket Sachin Baby Smashes Century as Kollam Sailors Triumph Over Kochi Blue Tigers in KCL scr

    Kerala Cricket League: Sachin Baby's century powers Kollam Sailors to victory against Kochi Blue Tigers

    cricket Travis Head Smashes Sam Curran for 30 Runs in an Over, Races to 19-Ball Fifty scr

    England vs Australia T20I: Travis Head smashes Sam Curran for 30 Runs in an over

    cricket Travis Head stars as Australia beat England in first T20I scr

    England vs Australia: Travis Head's destructive knock powers Aussies to victory in first T20I

    cricket Australia coach Andrew McDonald opens up on batting order for India series scr

    Australia coach Andrew McDonald opens up on batting order for India series

    Recent Stories

    Veteran CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness gcw

    BREAKING: Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

    Samantha to Tamannaah: 7 Indian actresses who aced BOLD OTT scenes RKK

    Samantha to Tamannaah: 7 Indian actresses who aced BOLD OTT scenes

    7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases RKK

    7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools vkp

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools

    sports PM Modi hosts Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence (WATCH) scr

    PM Modi hosts Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon