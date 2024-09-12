Bangladesh announce squad for two-Test series in India

Pacer Shoriful Islam, who sustained a groin injury in Pakistan has ben rested, while uncapped wicketkeeper Jaker Ali Anik has been drafted in as a backup option for Litton Das.

Bangladesh cricket board, on Thursday, announced squad of the two-Test series in India, starting on September 19. Pacer Shoriful Islam, who sustained a groin injury in Pakistan has ben rested, while uncapped wicketkeeper Jaker Ali Anik has been drafted in as a backup option for Litton Das.

Also read: England vs Australia T20I: Travis Head smashes Sam Curran for 30 Runs in an over

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Co. are on a high, having thrashed Pakistan 2-0 in a two-Test series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium earlier this month. The Tigers beat Pakistan by ten wickets in the first Test, thereby recording their first ever triumph versus Men in Green in red ball cricket.

"Left-arm paceman Shoriful Islam is still recovering from a groin injury and was unavailable for the series," the Bangladesh Cricket Board said as per Reuters after naming a 16-member squad for the India tour.

Wicketkeeper batsman Litton Das, who smashed a century in the second Test in Rawalpindi, is expected to maintain the gloves, while pacers Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud, who were brilliant against PAK, have retained their places. Rookie fast bowler Nahid clocked speeds of 145kph on a regular basis and it would be interesting to see whether the 21-year-old will test the Indian batters.

India are currently sitting at the summit of the World Test Championship 2023-25 standings, with 68.52 PCT, while Bangladesh (45.83 PCT) have climbed to the fourth position, ahead of England and South Africa.

The first Test match between India and Bangladesh will begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai next week, while the second and final Test will be played at Green Park in Kanpur from September 27 to October 1.

Bangladesh test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik

Also read: Kerala Cricket League: Sachin Baby's century powers Kollam Sailors to victory against Kochi Blue Tigers

Latest Videos