    England vs Australia T20I: Travis Head smashes Sam Curran for 30 Runs in an over

    Australian opener Travis Head continued his explosive batting form in the first T20I against England, smashing Sam Curran for 30 runs in an over, hitting three sixes and three fours in the process. Head raced from 15 runs to 51 in just seven balls reaching his half-century in 19 deliveries.

    cricket Travis Head Smashes Sam Curran for 30 Runs in an Over, Races to 19-Ball Fifty
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 12:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

    Australian opener Travis Head continued his explosive batting form in the first T20 match against England in Southampton, smashing English all-rounder Sam Curran for 30 runs in an over. Head raced from 15 runs to 51 in just seven balls. He scored 59 runs off 23 balls and reached his half-century off just 19 deliveries.

    Australia got off to a flying start, openers Matt Short and Head stitched together 86 runs in the powerplay, putting England on the back foot early on. Head was particularly ruthless on Curran, hitting three sixes and three fours in the fifth over of the match. Head, who was on 15 off 12 balls before the start of the over, raced to 45 off 18 balls by the end of it. He then reached his half-century off the second ball of the sixth over, bowled by Saqib Mahmood, with another six.

    Head continued his assault, hitting two more boundaries before being dismissed for 59 off 23 balls. He has been in sensational form in T20 cricket this year, scoring 1411 runs at a strike rate of 181.36. What is even more remarkable is that 1027 of those runs have come in the powerplay, at a strike rate of 192.3.

     

    Australia beat England by 28 runs in the first T20I, thanks to Head's blistering knock. Australia, batting first, were bowled out for 179 in 19.3 overs. England's innings folded for 151 in 19.2 overs. Liam Livingstone was England's best performer, both with the bat and ball, taking three wickets and scoring 37 runs.

