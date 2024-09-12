Kerala Cricket League: Sachin Baby's century powers Kollam Sailors to victory against Kochi Blue Tigers

Kollam Sailors secured a seven-wicket victory against Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League, thanks to a remarkable century by captain Sachin Baby. Kollam achieved the target of 158 runs for the loss of just three wickets in 18.4 overs.

Captain Sachin Baby etched his name in the Kerala Cricket League history books by smashing the tournament's first century, leading Kollam Sailors to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Kochi Blue Tigers. Set a target of 158 runs, Kollam chased it down comfortably in 18.4 overs. Baby remained unbeaten on 105 runs off just 50 balls, studded with eight sixes and five boundaries, earning him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

Also read: England vs Australia: Travis Head's destructive knock powers Aussies to victory in first T20I

Chasing 158, Kollam Sailors lost opener Abhishek Nair early with the score at 10. However, Sachin Baby, in a remarkable partnership with Rahul Sharma (9*), steered Kollam to a dominant victory. Baby's onslaught was particularly evident in Manu Krishna's over, where he dispatched four consecutive deliveries for maximums.

Earlier, Kochi Blue Tigers, batting first, posted a total of 158 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs. They lost their first wicket early with the score at 15. Anand Krishnan, after scoring 12 runs off eight balls, was dismissed by K M Asif, caught by Abhishek Nair.

Sijomon Joseph emerged as the top scorer for Kochi, playing a blistering innings of 50 runs in 33 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries. He was caught by N M Sharafuddeen off the bowling of Asif when Kochi's score was at 150. The innings ended at 158 for eight in 20 overs.

Also read: England vs Australia T20I: Travis Head smashes Sam Curran for 30 Runs in an over

Latest Videos