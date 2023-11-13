Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Babar Azam to discuss captaincy fate with PCB chief after poor show at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

    Following Pakistan's lackluster performance in the Cricket World Cup 2023, Babar Azam is set to meet with PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf to deliberate on his captaincy future.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 7:48 PM IST

    Babar Azam is set to hold discussions with PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the Cricket World Cup 2023, as reported. The team's lackluster display in India has sparked debates within the cricket community, pondering whether Babar Azam should continue as captain or if alternative options should be explored.

    Upon his return to Lahore on Monday, Babar Azam, greeted by family members at the airport, appeared somber amidst discussions about his potential resignation. It is speculated that Babar will meet with PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf this week to assess his captaincy across all formats. Pakistan, the 1992 champions, fell short of the semifinals, losing five out of nine league matches in a lackluster World Cup campaign.

    Babar Azam assumed the white-ball captaincy in late 2019, later taking on the Test captaincy in 2021. Despite leading in multiple tournaments, including two Asia Cups, two T20 World Cups, and the current ODI World Cup, Babar has not secured a title for Pakistan.

    The cricket community in Pakistan is divided on whether Babar should retain his captaincy. Former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and ex-all-rounder Shahid Afridi support him, while others consider alternative options. The debate intensifies on social media and various platforms, prompting PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf to express his intention to consult with former players before deciding on the future course of action.

    With challenging tours against Australia and New Zealand approaching in December-January, potential captaincy candidates include Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The PCB aims to finalize its decision within the next two weeks, aligning with the team's scheduled departure for Australia in early December.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 7:48 PM IST
