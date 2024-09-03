Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Babar Azam announces Test retirement, fake post triggers social media storm

    Babar Azam has been going through a lean patch, having not scored a half-century in his last 16 innings in the red ball cricket. Currently the 29-year-old is playing the second Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. 

    cricket Babar Azam announces Test retirement, fake post triggers social media storm scr
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 1:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Pakistan cricket fans were left in disbelief after a post claiming Babar Azam's retirement from Test cricket went viral on social media. The Pakistan batsman has been going through a lean patch, having not scored a half-century in his last 16 innings in the red ball cricket. Currently the 29-year-old is playing the second Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. 

    Pakistan lost the first Test against Bangladesh last week and are now staring at a 2-0 series loss having put up a target of 185 after collapsing for just 172 runs in the second innings. Babar scored 31 off 71 balls in the first innings, while the right-hand batsman was dismissed for just 11 runs in the second innings.

    Bangladesh's rookie fast bowler Nahid Rana's brilliant full length delivery, that bounced a bit more than expected, caught Babar by surprise, took the edge and went straight to the first slip. Babar is now without a century in the longest format of the game for more 600 days. 

    Amidst the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, a fake retirement post about Babar gained significant attention on X. Two such posts garnered the spotlight on Monday but the fans son realized it was fake. 

     

    Babar gave up his captaincy after the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023, where Pakistan failed to progress to the semifinals. however he was reinstated for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean Islands.  Pakistan, who were placed in Group A, alongside India, USA, Canada and Ireland, failed to progress to the Super eight stage after losing out to USA and India.  

