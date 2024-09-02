Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PAK vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud's aggressive send-off to Mohammad Rizwan after dismissing him in second Test(WATCH)

    Hasan Mahmud took five wickets for 43 runs, thereby dismissing the home side for a paltry 172 runs in the second innings. He took the priced wickets of Abdullah Shafique, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Ali and Mir Hamza. 

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 7:26 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 7:28 PM IST

    Medium-pacer Hasan Mahmud has been the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers in the ongoing Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The 24-year-old right-arm quick took five wickets for 43 runs, thereby dismissing the home side for a paltry 172 runs in the second innings. He took the priced wickets of Abdullah Shafique, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Ali and Mir Hamza. 

    Of all the wickets that he took, the dismissal of Rizwan caught the attention of many as the youngster not only delivered a brilliant delivery but celebrated aggressively. Hasan pitched the ball slightly up, forcing Rizwan to drive through the covers and the right-handed batsman edged it to the wicketkeeper Liton Das. The 32-year-old's innings ended for just 43 runs from 73 balls.  

    Hasan took his first wicket of the innings with an identical delivery that swung away from opener Abdullah Shafique. The 24-year-old's second scalp came through a dream Test match delivery, beating right-handed Shahzad and hitting the top of off stump from good length.

    The right-arm pacer took back-to-back wickets in the 36th over, first sending Rizwan back to the pavilion, and then got Ali to edge to the first slip. Hasan completed the drubbing with his fifth of the night in the 46th over, taking the last Pakistan wicket of Hamza. 

    Bangladesh came in to bat needing 185 run for victory and the visitors were 42/0 at stumps. On Day 5, Bangladesh need 143 runs for a historic Test series win in Pakistan. The Tigers had won their first evert Test against Pakistan last week and are 1-0 up in the two-Test series. 

