Exciting start

The Kerala Cricket League, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association, got off to an exciting start at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on August 31.

Mohanlal inaugurates KCL

KCL brand ambassador and actor Mohanlal was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the cricket league.

Lalettan with the captains

KCL brand ambassador Mohanlal with the team captains after inaugurating the cricket league.

Alappuzha Ripples win the first match

Alappuzha Ripples won the first match of the Kerala Cricket League.

Thrissur defeated by 5 wickets

Alappuzha Ripples defeated Thrissur Titans by five wickets in the first match.

Azharuddeen's 92 runs

Mohammed Azharuddin, who scored 92 runs off 47 balls with nine sixes and three boundaries, was the architect of Alappuzha's victory.

First round matches till 16th

The first round matches will be held till September 16. The semi-finals will be held on the 17th and the final on the 18th.

Free entry

Entry to the matches is free. The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports and OTT platform Fancode.

