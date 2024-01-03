AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Retiring David Warner receives guard of honour in farewell Test at SCG (WATCH)

In his final appearance at the SCG during the 3rd PAK vs AUS Test, David Warner was greeted by an enthusiastic reception from the crowd, accompanied by a guard of honour from the Pakistan team led by Shan Masood. The explosive left-handed batsman, set to retire from the red-ball format, received warm applause as he stepped out to bat, highlighting the mutual respect shown by the Pakistan team towards the seasoned Australian opener.

On the eve of his farewell Test, David Warner made an emotional appeal when he discovered that his backpack, containing the cherished Australia Test cap, had gone missing.

Expressing his concern on Instagram, Warner disclosed the unfortunate incident of losing his Baggy Green during a flight from Melbourne to Sydney. He urged anyone in possession of it to kindly return the precious cap to him.

Turning to the Sydney Test itself, Australia concluded the opening day at 6/0 after dismissing Pakistan for 313 in the first innings. Warner managed to face the one over bowled by Pakistan on Day 1, remaining unbeaten with a score of 6. Meanwhile, Khawaja (0*) didn't have an opportunity to face a delivery during the day.

