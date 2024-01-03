AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Rizwan, Jamal steer brilliant Pakistan comeback as Cummins & Co. lose plot at SCG

In a riveting display of late-innings heroics during the New Year Test between Pakistan and Australia, Aamir Jamal played a stellar knock, guiding Pakistan from a precarious position to a competitive total of 313.

Late drama unfolded on the first day of the New Year Test as Pakistan found themselves struggling at 227/9. Aamir Jamal emerged as the saviour, playing a stellar innings that propelled his side to a commendable total of 313. With powerful shots and an impressive 82 runs off 97 balls, Jamal received a standing ovation from the Sydney crowd, acknowledging his exceptional contribution with the bat.

As the day concluded, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Nathan Lyon hurried off the field. The question arose: would a nightwatchman open the batting, or would Warner and Khawaja take on the challenge? The hosts faced a tricky period of one over to navigate, and with momentum on their side, Pakistan aimed to capitalise on the remaining three minutes of play to secure another wicket.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan encountered a challenging start, slumping to 47/4. Despite Shan Masood's promising 35, half of the team was back in the pavilion with only 96 runs on the board. However, Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman forged a remarkable partnership, frustrating the Australian bowlers. Rizwan fell agonizingly short of a century, departing on 88.

The hosts fought back, dismissing Salman at 53, and Pakistan found themselves nine down quickly. Aamir Jamal's brilliant innings, marked by a 97-ball 82, including nine fours and four maximums, lifted Pakistan past the 300-run mark. Unfortunately, he eventually succumbed in the deep, and Pakistan concluded their innings at 313.

Pat Cummins continued his outstanding form for Australia, securing a fifer and unsettling the Pakistani lineup. Mitchell Starc also claimed two wickets, though the Australians faltered in the last session, allowing Pakistan to reach a competitive total.

