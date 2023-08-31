Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh; All you need to know

The Asia Cup 2023 kicks off with a bang as fierce rivals Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka go head-to-head in the Group B opener. The battle is set to unfold at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, promising a thrilling cricketing spectacle. As defending champions in the T20 format, Sri Lanka faces a determined Bangladesh side eager to prove their mettle.

The first match of Group B in the Asia Cup 2023 presents a thrilling showdown as hosts Sri Lanka square off against their arch-rivals Bangladesh. This highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Thursday. Having clinched the title in the T20 format in the previous edition, Sri Lanka enters this tournament as the defending champion. The team currently holds the eighth spot in the ICC ODI Team rankings. On the other side, Bangladesh, ranked seventh, is ready to make their mark and showcase their cricketing prowess.

Live Streaming Details for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Match

Match Start Time: The Asia Cup clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will commence at 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, August 31.

Where to Watch: The live telecast of the match will be available on the Star Sports network.

Live Streaming: Those preferring online streaming can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app for a live stream of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka encounter. It's a battle that promises excitement, rivalry, and exceptional cricketing moments.

Key Players to Keep an Eye on in Today’s Match:

1. Shakib Al Hasan

Hailing from Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan is a dynamic left-handed batsman and a skilled left-arm orthodox spinner. With a stellar ODI career spanning 235 matches, he has amassed an impressive 7211 runs and taken 305 wickets. Notably, in this Asia Cup edition, he will also lead the Bangladeshi squad.

2. Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana has left an indelible mark with his cricketing skills, particularly in bowling. With an economy rate of 6.48 and a career-best bowling performance of 2/18, he stands out as a promising talent on the rise.

3. Mehidy Hasan

Bangladesh's all-rounder, Mehidy Hasan, is a versatile force to be reckoned with. His well-rounded capabilities shine through in his record of 888 runs and 88 wickets across 77 matches. A standout bowling figure of 4/25 exemplifies his effectiveness on the field.

4. Dhananjaya de Silva

As anticipation builds for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka clash, Dhananjaya de Silva emerges as a pivotal figure. Representing Sri Lanka, he displays his skills as a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler. With 1653 runs and 41 wickets in his 76-match ODI career, he is poised to contribute significantly to the upcoming encounter.

5. Shoriful Islam

Among the standout performers for Bangladesh is Shoriful Islam, a rising star with immense potential in the bowling department. Since his debut in 2021, he has showcased his prowess in 17 ODIs, securing 26 wickets. His best bowling figure of 4/21 and an economy rate of 5.57 make him a bowler to watch closely.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Fantasy XI:

Keepers – Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Mendis (VC)

Batsmen – Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dasun Shanaka, Dananjaya de Silva

Bowlers – Maheesh Theekshana, Taskin Ahmad

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice Captain: Kusal Mendis