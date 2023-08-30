Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Nepal; All you need to know

The long-awaited Asia Cup 2023 is back in Pakistan after a gap of 15 years and the excitement is palpable as the host nation prepares to face Nepal in the tournament's opening clash.

After a hiatus of 15 years, the Asia Cup makes its return to Pakistan, with the host nation facing Nepal in the tournament's opening match at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The highly anticipated Pakistan vs Nepal match of the Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30.

Venue:

The showdown between Pakistan and Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 will unfold at the Multan Cricket Stadium, situated in Multan.

Kick-off Time:

The action-packed Pakistan vs Nepal encounter in the Asia Cup 2023 is set to commence at 3:30 PM (3:00 PM IST)

Television Channels Broadcasting:

Cricket enthusiasts can catch the Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match live on the Star Sports Network.

Streaming Platform:

To witness the Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match in real-time, tune in to the live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka faces depleted bowling lineup due to injuries ahead of the mega event

5 Nepal players to watch out for

Kushal Bhurtel: The opening batsman caught the cricketing world’s attention with his explosive batting style. He holds the key to Nepal’s aggressive starts and will be keen on making his presence felt.

Dipendra Singh Airee: A versatile all-rounder, Airee’s batting and bowling capabilities make him a valuable asset. He could be the game-changer for Nepal in crunch situations.

Rohit Paudel: The captain of Nepal team has been is brilliant form in the last 5-6 months, Paudel will look to take his team off to a good start against Pakistan in the opening match.

Sandeep Lamichhane: A proficient leg-spinner with a knack for taking wickets, Lamichhane’s bowling prowess can disrupt Pakistan’s batting rhythm and provide crucial breakthroughs.

Karan KC: Karan is an all rounder who has shown consistency in the recent past, he has worked on his bowling and will look to get it his best in the Asia Cup.

5 Pakistan players to watch out for

Babar Azam: The captain and batting maestro, Babar Azam’s elegant strokeplay and consistency are a treat to watch. He will be aiming to lead from the front and guide Pakistan to a strong start.

Mohammad Rizwan: The Pakistan wicket keeper will play a major role in the success of the team, he is known for his attacking play and can also anchor the innings if required.

Shaheen Afridi: The left-arm fast bowler has the ability to generate pace and movement, making him a potent threat to the opposition. His early breakthroughs could set the tone for Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Shadab Khan: The leg-spinning all-rounder is known for his dynamic batting and wicket-taking abilities. Shadab’s contributions with both bat and ball can prove decisive in shaping the match’s outcome.

Haris Rauf: The right-arm fast bowler has been in excellent form and has won plenty of matches singlehandedly for Pakistan and will be key to their success in the Asia Cup as well.