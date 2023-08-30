Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka faces depleted bowling lineup due to injuries ahead of the mega event

Sri Lanka's prospects in the upcoming Asia Cup cricket tournament have been affected by a series of injuries to key bowlers. Notable players such as Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, and Dilshan Madhushanka are set to be absent from the squad due to various injuries.

Sri Lanka's bowling resources have been diminished ahead of the Asia Cup. Notable bowlers including Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, and Dilshan Madhushanka will be absent from the squad due to various injuries. The Sri Lanka Cricket board has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming multi-team tournament, with Kusal Perera included in the lineup. Perera, the wicketkeeper-batsman who had contracted Covid-19, is currently in the process of recovery and is expected to rejoin the team once fully fit.

To compensate for the absence of key bowlers Chameera and Kumara, who are sidelined with a pectoral tear and side strain respectively, the squad features pacers Pramod Madushan and Binura Fernando. Unfortunately, Madhushanka's inclusion became untenable after he sustained an oblique tear, and Hasaranga suffered a thigh injury. In place of Hasaranga, Dushan Hemantha, a leg-spinning all-rounder with two ODIs under his belt for Sri Lanka, has been brought in.

In terms of the fast bowling department, Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana have also been included, alongside spin options Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage, in addition to Hemantha.

Sri Lanka's opening fixture in the Asia Cup is scheduled for Thursday, August 31st, against Bangladesh in Pallekele. Following this match, they will enjoy a three-day break before facing Afghanistan in Lahore on September 5th.

