The fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow was abandoned due to dense fog and hazardous AQI. With India leading 2-1, fans and public figures, including MP Shashi Tharoor, slammed the BCCI for poor winter scheduling in North India.

The fourth match of the ongoing five-match T20I series between India and South Africa was called off due to dense fog and a poor AQI (Air Quality Index) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, December 17. The penultimate match of the series was crucial for both sides as the Men in Blue were looking to wrap up the series, while the Proteas were aiming to level the series at 2-2.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, won the opening game by 101 runs to take a 1-0 series lead. However, South Africa made a strong comeback with a 51-run win over the hosts to level the series 1-1. The second T20I was marked by India’s struggles with the bat and bowl, as the Proteas posted 213/4 before the hosts failed to chase down a 214-run target, being bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs, resulting in a crushing defeat.

In the third match, India bounced back strongly, thanks to improved bowling by the bowlers, to bundle out South Africa for a paltry 117 before the batters, especially Abhishek Sharma (35), Shubman Gill (28), and Tilak Varma (25*) guided India to a comfortable 7-wicket win, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Multiple Inspections But No Match

There was much anticipation for the Lucknow T20I between India and South Africa as both sides were expected to fight for a crucial win to either seal the series or level it. However, the excitement around the match cooled down after the penultimate T20I of the series was called off due to excessive fog, coupled with poor air quality in Lucknow.

Before the umpires called off the match, multiple weather and ground inspections took place to determine whether the game could be played or not. After the toss, which was scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM, was delayed by half an hour, the umpires conducted the first inspection. The multiple inspections took place every half an hour, between 7:30 and 9 pm, but no signal from the umpires for the assumption of the match.

The final inspection took place at 9:25 PM, but with the visibility still too poor to play, and umpires had no option but to eventually abandon the match.

This was the first instance in recent international cricket where a major men’s T20I was abandoned due to dense fog and poor visibility. Throughout the night, India and South Africa players were seen warming up and waiting in the dressing rooms as officials and umpires conducted repeated inspections.

Fans Slam BCCI after Poor Air Quality Abandons Lucknow T20I

After the fourth match between India and South Africa was officially abandoned without a toss due to excessive fog, coupled with poor visibility, the fans and cricket enthusiasts aimed at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for poor scheduling, given that the northern Indian cities often face severe fog and smog in winter.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), the fans and cricket enthusiasts severely criticized the BCCI for not considering the weather conditions while making the schedule, while others blamed the hazardous air quality in Lucknow, where the AQI was reportedly spiked to 400, which is hazardous, forcing Hardik Pandya to wear a mask.

In recent months, the air pollution has been quite a topic of debate as the northern Indian states have repeatedly recorded some of the worst air quality levels in the country during winter, with cities like Lucknow, Delhi, Ghaziabad, and cities in Punjab and Haryana often seen the AQI in the range of ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’, and to some extend ‘hazardous’ due to trapped pollutants, vehicle emissions, and seasonal weather patterns that prevent dispersion of smog.

The Air Quality Index in certain northern parts of India often reaches hazardous levels in winter, posing serious health risks and affecting outdoor activities, including sporting events.

‘Should’ve Scheduled The Game in Thiruvananthapuram’

The Lok Sabha MP representing Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, also joined the Indian cricket fans in criticizing the BCCI over the scheduling of the match in northern parts of India, where air quality is poor and hazardous.

Taking to his X handle, Tharoor suggested that BCCI should have kept the abandoned fourth T20I between India and South Africa in his constituency, which is Thiruvanathapuram, where there is much better AQI.

“Cricket fans have been waiting in vain for the #INDVSSAODI to start in Lucknow. But thanks to dense smog, pervasive in most north Indian cities, and an AQI of 411, visibility is too poor to permit a game of cricket. They should’ve scheduled the game in Thiruvananthapuram, where AQI is about 68 right now!” Tharoor wrote.

Team India and South Africa players will now travel to Ahmedabad to play the fifth and final match of the ongoing T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, December 19.