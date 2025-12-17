BBG Sports, operator of Snicko, admitted an error that gave Australia’s Alex Carey a reprieve at 72 during the third Ashes Test. Carey went on to score a century, sparking controversy over the technology’s reliability in the high-stakes series.

The operator of the Snicko technology being used in the Ashes has admitted an error led to a reprieve for Australia's Alex Carey on the first day of the third Test in Adelaide on Wednesday.

The wicketkeeper top-scored for the home side with 106 in their total of 326-8 but had a lucky escape when he was on 72.

England called for a review after their appeal for caught behind off Josh Tongue's pace bowling was turned down by umpire Ahsan Raza.

The stump microphones picked up a clear sound, with the soundwave spiking, but the replay showed the noise before the ball passed Carey's bat and TV umpire Chris Gaffaney upheld the on-field decision.

Snicko Operator Admits Error

Carey, who went on to reach his third Test century, suggested to reporters after the day's play that he believed he had hit the ball.

BBG Sports, the company that owns Snicko, used to help match officials review decisions made by on-field umpires, accepted responsibility for the mistake, which came when Australia were 245-6 in the 63rd over.

"Given that Alex Carey admitted he had hit the ball in question, the only conclusion that can be drawn from this, is that the Snicko operator at the time must have selected the incorrect stump mic for audio processing," BBG told BBC Sport.

"In light of this, BBG Sports takes full responsibility for the error."

‘A Nice Sound as it Passed the Bat’

Carey, who rescued Australia from a perilous 94-4, said he thought "there was a bit of a feather or some sort of noise when it passed the bat".

"It looked a bit funny on the replay, didn't it, with the noise coming early? If I was given out, I think I would have reviewed it -- probably not confidently though. It was a nice sound as it passed the bat."

The 34-year-old joked that he was "clearly not" a "walker" -- part of cricket's tradition of sportsmanship, where some batters leave the field without waiting for a decision from officials if they have been fairly dismissed.

The Australian added: "Snicko obviously didn't line up, did it? That's just the way cricket goes sometimes, isn't it? You have a bit of luck, and maybe it went my way today."

Carey Targeted for Bairstow's Controversial Run Out

Carey was also a target for English frustration in 2023 when his throw controversially stumped Jonny Bairstow after the England player left his crease at the end of an over.

"It's sport, there's always going to be heroes and villains," he said. "It all depends which side of the fence you sit on."

England Bowling Coach Raises Concerns over Snicko

England's Australian bowling coach, David Saker, said there had been concerns over Snicko for the whole series and floated the idea of raising the matter with the match referee.

"The boys were pretty confident he hit it," he said. "I think the calibration of the snicko is out by quite a bit... There's been some things that don't really measure up. At that stage, it was a pretty important decision."

Ben Stokes' England team are 2-0 down in the five-Test series, facing an enormous uphill task to stay alive in the contest.