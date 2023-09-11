Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul silences critics with century; sparks meme fest

    In a high-stakes clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023, KL Rahul scoring a stunning century that not only silenced his critics but also ignited a meme frenzy on social media.

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul silences critics with century; sparks meme fest
    In a highly anticipated showdown between cricketing giants India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023, KL Rahul emerged as the star of the match, silencing his critics in spectacular fashion. The Indian opener's scintillating century was a masterclass in precision, technique, and determination, earning him accolades not only from fans but also from cricket pundits worldwide.

    KL Rahul's performance came at a crucial time when the pressure was immense, considering the historic rivalry between the two teams. His century served as a testament to his resilience and ability to rise to the occasion in high-stress situations. As the ball consistently found the boundary ropes and KL Rahul's bat orchestrated a symphony of well-timed shots, it was evident that he had crafted an innings for the ages.

    Virat Kohli notched up his 47th century in One-Day Internationals during the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup against Pakistan on Monday. The Indian skipper reached this remarkable ton in just 84 balls. What makes this achievement even more impressive is that Kohli achieved it one ball after surpassing the 13,000-run mark in ODIs, making him the fifth player to reach this milestone. However, he distinguishes himself as the fastest cricketer to reach the 13,000-run milestone in the format.

    Here are some of the tweets: 

