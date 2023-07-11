Ashes 2023: England to continue with Jonny Bairstow despite his recent struggles

Bairstow has faced criticism for his glovework, which has had a significant impact on the team's performance. However, his batting ability has helped him hold onto his position ahead of other contenders.

Despite his recent poor form with both bat and gloves, England is expected to persist with Jonny Bairstow in the playing XI for the upcoming Ashes matches, according to reports. Bairstow, who has struggled to make significant contributions since his solid fifty in the series opener, has faced criticism primarily for his glovework rather than his batting.

Throughout the series, Bairstow has been plagued by missed catches and stumpings, which have had a significant impact on the overall scoreline. Despite these concerns, his batting ability has kept him in the team ahead of Ben Foakes, who was previously the preferred wicketkeeper for England.

The England selectors are set to convene this week to determine the composition of the playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test, and it appears that Bairstow remains part of their plans. This sentiment is further supported by James Anderson's recent column, where he mentions that the team will provide support to Bairstow during this challenging period.

"We will help him as much as we can to keep his spirits up because we know what a devastating player he can be. Most players need that support. Every now and then you need an arm around you and a chat," the veteran seamer wrote."It is important to talk to everyone to make sure they are alright and in the right place. Jonny is no different. He has been through so many things in his life that people think he can just deal with it. But we know as players it is our job to make sure we are there for him and support him any way we can, similarly with anyone who is not on top of their game,” Anderson added.

Bairstow found himself in the midst of controversy after a contentious dismissal during the second innings of the Lord's Test. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman failed to make a substantial impact at his home ground in Leeds, tallying just 17 runs.

