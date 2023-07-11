Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs West Indies 2023: Ravindra Jadeja nears landmark, set to surpass Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev

    Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on the brink of a remarkable feat as he edges closer to surpassing the legendary Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev in terms of ODI wickets against West Indies.

    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja is on the verge of achieving a significant milestone by surpassing Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev to claim an impressive record in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. In terms of ODI wickets against West Indies, Jadeja is closing in on the legendary duo of Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev. Currently, Jadeja has taken 41 wickets in 29 matches, just one wicket behind Kumble.

    The all-rounder Kapil Dev holds the top position with 43 dismissals. With India scheduled to play three ODIs against West Indies in the upcoming tour, Jadeja has a fantastic opportunity to secure this remarkable record. It's worth noting that the highest number of ODI wickets in matches between India and West Indies is held by fast bowler Courtney Walsh, with 44 wickets.

    Also Read: India vs West Indies 2023: Sunil Gavaskar slams senior cricketers' fitness and workload management

    Meanwhile, the exclusion of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from India's T20I squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies has been a topic of discussion. Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly shared his opinion on this matter. Ganguly believes that the selection should be based on picking the best players, regardless of their names. He mentioned that both Kohli and Sharma have a place in T20I cricket, citing Kohli's excellent form in the IPL. Ganguly expressed his support for both players and their inclusion in the T20 format.

    The series between India and West Indies will consist of five T20I matches. The first match is scheduled to take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on August 3. The second and third matches will be played at the Guyana National Stadium on August 6 and 8, respectively. The fourth and fifth matches will be held at the Broward County Stadium in Florida on August 12 and 13.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Australia's David Warner to retire from Tests? Wife Candice's Instagram post drops hint

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
