    India vs West Indies 2023: Sunil Gavaskar slams senior cricketers' fitness and workload management

    Sunil Gavaskar criticises senior Indian cricket stars over performance and workload issues, despite this team being considered the fittest team in Indian cricket history

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Sunil Gavaskar slams senior cricketers' fitness and workload management osf
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 6:36 PM IST

    Sunil Gavaskar launches an attack on senior Indian cricket stars, questioning their performance on crucial occasions and highlighting their recurring workload issues despite being touted as the fittest team in Indian cricket history. Despite the significant improvement in the team's fitness standards, as evidenced by the Yo-Yo test conducted by the BCCI, Gavaskar expresses his disappointment at how these supposedly fit players continue to struggle in the era of T20 cricket. Speaking with the Indian Express, Gavaskar pulls no punches as he criticises the senior players in the Indian team.

    Following India's loss to Australia in the World Test Championship final, where Rohit Sharma mentioned a lack of preparation as a factor, Gavaskar questions whether the team has made the necessary improvements during their break before the West Indies tour.

    "What kind of preparation are we talking about? Now they have gone to the West Indies. You have the example of the World Test Championship before you. Are you playing any matches? So what is this talk about 20-25 days? When you talk about preparation, be genuine about it. Go 15 days before, play two warm-up matches. The main guys can rest, but the fringe players might be actually challenging those who are not doing well. He does not get an opportunity to show that he is good enough," said Sunil Gavaskar

    Gavaskar feels that players are reluctant to go on tours early due to their guaranteed spots in the team. He finds it perplexing that early arrivals can potentially lead to discussions about workload within the cricketing community.

    "The truth is the main guys do not want to go early. Because they know that come what may, they will get selected. And when you go early they will talk about the workload. You call yourself the fittest team in the world or fitter than the early generations then how do you break down so soon? How do you have a workload issue when you play a 20-over game?", he said

    India will lock horns with West Indies in the first Test from the 12th of July 2023 at Windsor Park, Dominica.

