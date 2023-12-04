AB de Villiers excited about Sanju Samson's return into the ODI squad against South Africa

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers expresses enthusiasm over the inclusion of India's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson in the squad for the upcoming South Africa ODIs.

AB De Villiers' candid opinion on the inclusion of stars like Sanju Samson for the South Africa ODIs: In the 13 ODIs he has played thus far, Sanju Samson has accumulated 390 runs at an impressive average of 55.71 and a strike rate of 104, including three half-centuries.

The news surrounding India's wicketkeeper-batsman, Sanju Samson, has been making headlines since his recall to the squad for the upcoming South Africa tour. Having last played for India during the Ireland tour in August earlier this year, the 29-year-old has now been named in the team for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Despite being overlooked for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers expressed his delight at Samson's return.

De Villiers is optimistic about Samson's performance on South African pitches and sees him as a valuable asset in the wicketkeeping department. According to De Villiers, Samson's ability to stand tall while batting and his proficiency with the gloves make him a valuable addition to the team.

Expressing his enthusiasm on his YouTube channel, De Villiers stated, "It's great to see him in the team. He will enjoy the South African wickets. He stands tall when he bats. There's a bit of bounce and movement, and all the batters will be tested. But someone like Sanju, I think, will do well. And he also gives you an option with the gloves."

Since his ODI debut in 2021, Samson has struggled to secure a permanent spot in the team. With 390 runs in 13 ODIs, an average of 55.71, and a strike rate of 104, including three half-centuries, Samson will aim to make a mark in the upcoming series. Alongside Samson, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also been recalled to the squad.

In other developments, AB de Villiers was recently named the brand ambassador of SA20, joining a distinguished lineup of South African cricket legends, including Herschelle Gibbs, Allan Donald, Dale Steyn, Mark Boucher, and Robin Petersen.

The upcoming series between India and South Africa comprises three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests. The Indian squad for the three ODIs includes players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer's half-century guides India to competitive total in the 5th T20I against Australia