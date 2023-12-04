Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AB de Villiers excited about Sanju Samson's return into the ODI squad against South Africa

    Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers expresses enthusiasm over the inclusion of India's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson in the squad for the upcoming South Africa ODIs.

    cricket AB de Villiers excited about Sanju Samson's return into the ODI squad against South Africa osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    AB De Villiers' candid opinion on the inclusion of stars like Sanju Samson for the South Africa ODIs: In the 13 ODIs he has played thus far, Sanju Samson has accumulated 390 runs at an impressive average of 55.71 and a strike rate of 104, including three half-centuries.

    The news surrounding India's wicketkeeper-batsman, Sanju Samson, has been making headlines since his recall to the squad for the upcoming South Africa tour. Having last played for India during the Ireland tour in August earlier this year, the 29-year-old has now been named in the team for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Despite being overlooked for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers expressed his delight at Samson's return.

    De Villiers is optimistic about Samson's performance on South African pitches and sees him as a valuable asset in the wicketkeeping department. According to De Villiers, Samson's ability to stand tall while batting and his proficiency with the gloves make him a valuable addition to the team.

    Expressing his enthusiasm on his YouTube channel, De Villiers stated, "It's great to see him in the team. He will enjoy the South African wickets. He stands tall when he bats. There's a bit of bounce and movement, and all the batters will be tested. But someone like Sanju, I think, will do well. And he also gives you an option with the gloves."

    Since his ODI debut in 2021, Samson has struggled to secure a permanent spot in the team. With 390 runs in 13 ODIs, an average of 55.71, and a strike rate of 104, including three half-centuries, Samson will aim to make a mark in the upcoming series. Alongside Samson, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also been recalled to the squad.

    In other developments, AB de Villiers was recently named the brand ambassador of SA20, joining a distinguished lineup of South African cricket legends, including Herschelle Gibbs, Allan Donald, Dale Steyn, Mark Boucher, and Robin Petersen.

    The upcoming series between India and South Africa comprises three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests. The Indian squad for the three ODIs includes players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar.

    Also Read: Shreyas Iyer's half-century guides India to competitive total in the 5th T20I against Australia

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Shreyas Iyer's half-century guides India to competitive total in the 5th T20I against Australia osf

    Shreyas Iyer's half-century guides India to competitive total in the 5th T20I against Australia

    Entertainment 'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper osf

    'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper

    cricket Viral Video: Pet-lover MS Dhoni feeding horses takes the internet by storm (WATCH) osf

    Viral Video: Pet-lover MS Dhoni feeding horses takes the internet by storm (WATCH)

    Sir Vivian Richards immortalised on commemorative $2 currency note in Eastern Caribbean snt

    Sir Vivian Richards immortalised on commemorative $2 currency note in Eastern Caribbean

    cricket Shaheen Afridi shares insights on viral image of Pakistan cricketers loading luggage at Sydney Airport osf

    Shaheen Afridi shares insights on viral image of Pakistan cricketers loading luggage at Sydney Airport

    Recent Stories

    iPhone tips Here is how you can create shareable stickers using your photos gcw

    iPhone tips: Here's how you can create shareable stickers using your photos

    Kerala: 10-year-old girl dies allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis in Chalakkudy rkn

    Kerala: 10-year-old girl dies allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis in Chalakkudy

    India Maldives core group to decide fate of Indian helicopters and aircraft when soldiers exit Male

    India, Maldives core group to decide fate of Indian helicopters and aircraft when soldiers exit Male

    Winter Session of Parliament: Stormy start expected as TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion looms AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: Stormy start expected as TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion looms

    Sam Bahadur weekend box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's movie mints Rs 25 crore RBA

    'Sam Bahadur' weekend box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's movie mints Rs 25 crore

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon