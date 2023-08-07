Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    83-year-old Scottish cricketer Alex Steele plays cricket with oxygen cylinder on his back (Watch)

    Alex Steele, the 83-year-old Scottish cricketing legend, has taken the cricket world by storm as a video of him playing cricket with an oxygen cylinder on his back has gone viral. 

    Cricket 83-year-old Scottish cricketer Alex Steele plays cricket with oxygen cylinder on his back (Watch) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 8:11 PM IST

    Age is no barrier to the love of cricket, as exemplified by 83-year-old Scottish cricketer Alex Steele, whose video has taken social media by storm. Despite his age and health challenges, Steele's passion for the game remains undiminished. Making his debut for Scotland back in 1967 against English county side Lancashire, Steele's dedication to cricket has endured through the decades. Currently playing as a club cricketer for Forfarshire Cricket Club, he continues to participate in matches, and a recent video showcasing him keeping wickets has captured hearts globally.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Cricketgraph (@cricketgraph)

    What makes this video even more inspiring is that Steele was seen wearing an oxygen cylinder on his back while on the field. Despite battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal respiratory disease since 2020, his determination and spirit shine through as he gives his all on the cricket pitch.

    Throughout the 1960s, Steele was a regular member of the Scotland cricket team, participating in 14 first-class matches. Over the course of his career, he scored 621 runs at an average of 24.84, including two impressive half-centuries against Ireland. Behind the stumps, he displayed his skill with 11 catches and two stumpings for his national side.

    The cricket world was also charmed by a heartwarming video of an old man playing 'imaginary cricket,' wherein he skillfully impersonated a batsman hitting a six off a bouncer. The enthusiasm and joy exhibited in the video resonated with fans worldwide.

    Also Read: Mitchell Marsh named Australia's T20 captain for South Africa tour; three uncapped players join the squad

    As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the ODI World Cup, the schedule may undergo some changes to accommodate Navaratri clashes. Notably, India's highly-anticipated match against Pakistan, originally scheduled for October 15, will be preponed by a day. Similarly, Pakistan will play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad, providing a three-day gap before the pivotal clash against India.

    Amidst these exciting updates and matches, the cricket community celebrates the indomitable spirit of players like Alex Steele, whose unwavering passion for the game continues to inspire cricket lovers of all ages.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Hardik Pandya expresses displeasure over India's batting performance in 2nd T20I

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 8:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Daniel Vettori takes charge as Sunrisers Hyderabad's new head coach for IPL 2024 osf

    Daniel Vettori takes charge as Sunrisers Hyderabad's new head coach for IPL 2024

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Hardik Pandya expresses displeasure over India's batting performance in 2nd T20I osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Hardik Pandya expresses displeasure over India's batting performance in 2nd T20I

    Cricket Ind vs WI 2023: West Indies emerge victorious in an exhilarating 2nd T20I battle osf

    Ind vs WI 2023: West Indies emerge victorious in an exhilarating 2nd T20I battle

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan says its team will travel to India for mega ICC event

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan says its team will travel to India for mega ICC event

    Cricket Real Madrid set to make bid for Kylian Mbappe in next 10 days osf

    Real Madrid set to bid for Kylian Mbappe in next 10 days

    Recent Stories

    Craving resturant style Butter Chicken? Here's a detailed recipe to satiate your taste-buds ATG EAI

    Craving resturant style Butter Chicken? Here's a detailed recipe to satiate your taste-buds

    Here are 7 health benefits of turmeric milk adc eia

    Here are 7 health benefits of turmeric milk

    Craving Biriyani this monsoon? Check out this detailed recipe for a yummy, home-made version ATG EAI

    Craving Biriyani this monsoon? Check out this detailed recipe for a yummy, home-made version

    Weight management to Heart : 5 health benefits of Argula ATG EAI

    Weight management to Heart : 5 health benefits of Argula

    Here are 7 ways to help someone with kleptomania ADC EIA

    Here are 7 ways to help someone with kleptomania

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon