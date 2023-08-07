83-year-old Scottish cricketer Alex Steele plays cricket with oxygen cylinder on his back (Watch)

Alex Steele, the 83-year-old Scottish cricketing legend, has taken the cricket world by storm as a video of him playing cricket with an oxygen cylinder on his back has gone viral.

Age is no barrier to the love of cricket, as exemplified by 83-year-old Scottish cricketer Alex Steele, whose video has taken social media by storm. Despite his age and health challenges, Steele's passion for the game remains undiminished. Making his debut for Scotland back in 1967 against English county side Lancashire, Steele's dedication to cricket has endured through the decades. Currently playing as a club cricketer for Forfarshire Cricket Club, he continues to participate in matches, and a recent video showcasing him keeping wickets has captured hearts globally.

What makes this video even more inspiring is that Steele was seen wearing an oxygen cylinder on his back while on the field. Despite battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal respiratory disease since 2020, his determination and spirit shine through as he gives his all on the cricket pitch.

Throughout the 1960s, Steele was a regular member of the Scotland cricket team, participating in 14 first-class matches. Over the course of his career, he scored 621 runs at an average of 24.84, including two impressive half-centuries against Ireland. Behind the stumps, he displayed his skill with 11 catches and two stumpings for his national side.

The cricket world was also charmed by a heartwarming video of an old man playing 'imaginary cricket,' wherein he skillfully impersonated a batsman hitting a six off a bouncer. The enthusiasm and joy exhibited in the video resonated with fans worldwide.

Amidst these exciting updates and matches, the cricket community celebrates the indomitable spirit of players like Alex Steele, whose unwavering passion for the game continues to inspire cricket lovers of all ages.

