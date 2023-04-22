Is IPL 2023 the 'last phase' of MS Dhoni's career?

Chennai Super Kings continues its good run under MS Dhoni. While many had predicted that the ongoing season is likely to be his last, the legendary former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batter has opened up on the same.

Former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has said he is in the "last phase of his career", reinforcing the widespread belief that the talisman is making his final appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni's side gave the home fans at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium plenty to rejoice on Friday night by defeating former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets, with New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway scoring his third half-century of this IPL season and Ravindra Jadeja claiming three crucial wickets.

Chasing 135, CSK scored the winning runs with eight balls to spare, with Conway scoring an unbeaten 57-ball 77 and sharing an 87-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) for the opening wicket. Overcome by the colossal roar and support of the crowd when he came out of the dugout after his team won the match, Dhoni said, "All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch. Feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection," said Dhoni after the match.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

CSK returned to its base after a long gap brought upon all teams by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dhoni was all praise for young Sri Lankan pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana, who bowled four superb overs and grabbed two wickets, even though he was a tad expensive, conceding 42 runs.

"Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints. I hesitated to bat second because I felt there wouldn't be a lot of dew. When there are chances of dew, you have to bat second. Spinners, once they came in, bowled a perfect length. Fast bowlers, once they came back, especially Pathirana, bowled superbly," Dhoni said.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Ravindra Jadeja-Devon Conway show keeps CSK going with 7-wicket win over SRH

Conway said CSK were trying to perfect a winning template after yet another dominating display. Conway, who turned the match into a no-contest with his unbeaten half-ton, added that the below-par score of 134 by SRH made the home team take fewer risks while chasing. Though CSK completed the task in 18.4 overs, it could have finished the job much earlier, but it chose caution over aggression.

"Nice to be there in the end and get the win. The plan for us is simple. Every game stays the same. Play good cricket shows in the powerplay and put the bowlers under pressure. We try to repeat that regardless of the score. We got the best of the conditions, and the ball didn't hold as much as it did in the first innings. [The] pitch we experienced in Bangalore [against RCB] was much better. We knew we didn't have to be too reckless here."

ALSO READ: IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS - Mumbai Indians eager to get momentum going against Punjab Kings

The New Zealander had struck 83 off 45 balls against RCB on a belter of a pitch as CSK made a mammoth 226/6 on April 17 and defeated Faf du Plessis' side by eight runs.