Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BBL 2022-23: Adam Zampa defends 'Mankading' run-out appeal against Tom Rogers for backing up

    BBL 2022-23: Adam Zampa attempted to run out Tom Rogers on Tuesday for backing up, only to be denied by the TV umpire as he had completed his bowling action. However, the leg-spinner has defended his decision to appeal.

    Big Bash League, BBL 2022-23: Adam Zampa defends Mankading run-out appeal against Tom Rogers for backing up-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars skipper-cum-leg-spinner Adam Zampa said he was well within his right to run Tom Rogers out at the non-striker's end in the Big Bash League (BBL) game against Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, the TV umpire dismissed the appeal. Renegades won the match by 33 runs, with the Stars unable to chase down a modest 142-run target. On Tuesday, as Zampa completed his follow-through and was on the verge of releasing the ball to Mackenzie Harvey, he turned back and dislodged Rogers' bails and signalled to the umpire to give marching orders to the batter.

    However, calm by Zampa's call, the umpire first reasoned with the bowler, telling him that his arm had gone past the 'vertical' where the ball is deemed bowled. He then checked with the TV umpire, who also came up with the same verdict, thus giving Rogers a reprieve. Despite social media criticism and some Australian players expressing surprise, Zampa stuck to his stand on Wednesday, saying he was only following the rule book.

    ALSO WATCH: BBL 2022-23 - Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire

    "I was well within my right to do it. It's in the rule book. It's well within the rules," Zampa was quoted as saying by SEN. As per the laws of cricket, bowlers can only complete a run out at the non-striker's end before finishing their bowling action, while in Zampa's case, he had completed his bowling action. The TV umpire had no hesitation in giving Rogers not out.

    The 33-year-old Zampa added his attempted run out came after Rogers repeatedly kept sneaking out of the crease. "Tom Rogers [was] running out of the crease before I had bowled... it [is] to his advantage. I bowled a good ball to Mackenzie Harvey, which should have been one [run instead of two] if he hadn't done that. I thought he'd done something he shouldn't have," said Zampa.

    ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE - BCCI TO SHIFT RISHABH PANT TO MUMBAI; DR DINSHAW PARDIWALA LIKELY TO TREAT CRICKETER

    "So, I thought that ball. I'll make it easier for him if he doesn't want to be on strike. I was well within my right to do it. It's in the rule book. It's well within the rules," he added. Zampa said he got it all wrong, adding he should have rippled off the bails before his arm had gone past the 'vertical'.

    "I just got my technique wrong. He [Rogers] was almost halfway down the wicket. I'm a very competitive guy, so I saw red a little bit when he used that [getting out of his crease] to his advantage," Zampa concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive BCCI to shift Rishabh Pant to Mumbai; Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala likely to treat cricketer-ayh

    Exclusive: BCCI to shift Rishabh Pant to Mumbai; Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala likely to treat cricketer

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Deepak Hooda and Shivam Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood against Sri Lanka; netizens roar-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hooda and Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood; netizens roar

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut for India; Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut; Sri Lanka opts to chase

    Big Bash League BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts Mankading Tom Rogers only to be turned down by TV television third umpire-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire

    Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly set to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest snt

    Ex-BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera Report gcw

    iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera: Report

    NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty; refuses interim relief - adt

    NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty; refuses interim relief

    Are Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi new rumored lovebirds in B-town? READ on to know vma

    Are Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi new rumored lovebirds in B-town? READ on to know

    Miscreants pelt stones at Howrah- NJP Vande Bharat Express, second incident within 24 hours AJR

    Miscreants pelt stones at Howrah- NJP Vande Bharat Express, second incident within 24 hours

    Who manages Deepika Padukone's money, investments? Know about startups which Pathaan actress co-owns RBA

    Who manages Deepika Padukone's money, investments? Know about startups in which Pathaan actress co-owns

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon