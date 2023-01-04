BBL 2022-23: Adam Zampa defends 'Mankading' run-out appeal against Tom Rogers for backing up

BBL 2022-23: Adam Zampa attempted to run out Tom Rogers on Tuesday for backing up, only to be denied by the TV umpire as he had completed his bowling action. However, the leg-spinner has defended his decision to appeal.

Melbourne Stars skipper-cum-leg-spinner Adam Zampa said he was well within his right to run Tom Rogers out at the non-striker's end in the Big Bash League (BBL) game against Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, the TV umpire dismissed the appeal. Renegades won the match by 33 runs, with the Stars unable to chase down a modest 142-run target. On Tuesday, as Zampa completed his follow-through and was on the verge of releasing the ball to Mackenzie Harvey, he turned back and dislodged Rogers' bails and signalled to the umpire to give marching orders to the batter.

However, calm by Zampa's call, the umpire first reasoned with the bowler, telling him that his arm had gone past the 'vertical' where the ball is deemed bowled. He then checked with the TV umpire, who also came up with the same verdict, thus giving Rogers a reprieve. Despite social media criticism and some Australian players expressing surprise, Zampa stuck to his stand on Wednesday, saying he was only following the rule book.

"I was well within my right to do it. It's in the rule book. It's well within the rules," Zampa was quoted as saying by SEN. As per the laws of cricket, bowlers can only complete a run out at the non-striker's end before finishing their bowling action, while in Zampa's case, he had completed his bowling action. The TV umpire had no hesitation in giving Rogers not out.

The 33-year-old Zampa added his attempted run out came after Rogers repeatedly kept sneaking out of the crease. "Tom Rogers [was] running out of the crease before I had bowled... it [is] to his advantage. I bowled a good ball to Mackenzie Harvey, which should have been one [run instead of two] if he hadn't done that. I thought he'd done something he shouldn't have," said Zampa.

"So, I thought that ball. I'll make it easier for him if he doesn't want to be on strike. I was well within my right to do it. It's in the rule book. It's well within the rules," he added. Zampa said he got it all wrong, adding he should have rippled off the bails before his arm had gone past the 'vertical'.

"I just got my technique wrong. He [Rogers] was almost halfway down the wicket. I'm a very competitive guy, so I saw red a little bit when he used that [getting out of his crease] to his advantage," Zampa concluded.

