BCCI looks to bring in age detection software; aims to cut costs by 80 per cent

BCCI has decided to bring in age detection software. It also aims to cut its costs by 80%, as it currently relies on the TW3 method.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to use software to experiment with the detection of age fraud, besides its existing TW3 method to save its costs nearly 80%. The BCCI has a zero-tolerance policy toward age fraud and is currently using the TW3 method, based on an X-ray of the left hand and wrist, for age determination. The current process costs around ₹2,400 per bone test and would take about three-four days to come up with the result. In comparison, the suggested usage of BoneXpert Software will provide an instantaneous result and cost just ₹288.

A BCCI note explained the entire process: "The X-rays are taken at the respective home centres of state associations at the X-ray centre in the presence of an independent BCCI observer and sent to the BCCI AVP Department. BCCI AVP department collates them properly and sends them to two independent radiologists on the BCCI panel to interpret bone age. Reporting also takes time since we have about four radiologists doing ratings of 38 associations, and every radiologist interprets about eight-nine associations."

"It can take any time between a day to three-four days to get the reporting of associations from the consultants depending upon the workload on them and number of players. The process takes around two months to be completed," added the BCCI note. The board has also decided to work with the state associations regarding the experiment.

"Though we are satisfied by the trial data run on the limited number of X-rays in our databank, still we want to run a trial with a large number of X-rays [approximately 3,800] across all associations to be fully satisfied with the working of the software. Hence, we propose using this software on a trial basis along with our traditional method of manual interpretation of x-rays by the radiologists," the note further counted.

Age fraud has become rampant at the age group level nationwide. In June 2019, Jammu and Kashmir pacer Rasikh Alam was handed a two-year ban after he was found guilty of submitting an incorrect birth certificate. ICC U-19 World Cup star Manjot Karla, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi batter Ankit Bawne are also among the ones who have been guilty of suppressing their age.

In August 2020, the BCCI introduced a voluntary disclosure scheme for registered players, ensuring they could declare if they had influenced their date of birth. All cricketers who commit age fraud, including senior men and women, are now sentenced to a two-year by the BCCI.

"Age fraud is severe and detrimental to the sport's health. Many youngsters who are supposed to play in a particular age group fail to make it due to age fraud. With the BCCI taking stern actions to curb this, it is only advisable for the players to come forward and abide by the directives issued by the board," Rahul Dravid had said a few years back following the voluntary disclosure scheme announcement.

(With inputs from PTI)