    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav's career-best figures hand India 1-0 lead; Twitter celebrates

    BAN vs India 2022-23: India produced a top-notch performance to rout Bangladesh by 188 runs in the opening Chittagong Test, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav's career-best figures, while Twitter celebrated the victory.

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav career-best figures hand India 1-0 lead against Bangladesh; Twitter celebrates
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav registered his career-best match figures as India quickly wrapped up Bangladesh's second innings for a comprehensive 188-run win in the opening Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday. Needing four wickets to pocket the win, India finished the job in 11.2 overs, bowling the hosts out for 324 after the hosts began at the overnight score of 276/6. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep scalped two of the remaining four batters, while pacer Mohammed Siraj and leg-spinner Axar Patel took a wicket each. Kuldeep, who cherished an impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings, added three more wickets in the second Bangladesh innings to finish with match figures of 8 for 113.

    "I love bowling with Kookaburra balls. It gives me better grip and control compared to the SG ball. It would have been very challenging if I were not playing cricket, but I have played many white-ball matches. I have played IPL with red ball India A matched, so my rhythm was set," said Kuldeep after the success.

    ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    "I could bowl with an aggressive approach, and in this rhythm, you need to make the extra effort, and it takes a toll on the body. I like playing all formats of cricket for India. Nothing matches that pride. When I don't play, I keep training so that the confidence remains intact in matched, but I stay relaxed," Kuldeep added.

    Kuldeep was ably supported by left-arm spinner Patel, who finished with figures of 4 for 77 in the second innings. With this win, India has climbed to third place in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 points table, pushing Sri Lanka to the fourth position. India now has 87 points with 55.77 per cent (PCT), while Sri Lanka has 64 points and 53.33 PCT. Australia leads the table with 75 PCT, followed by South Africa (60 PCT).

    ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test - Axar Patel brings India closer to success, social media joyed

    Resuming at the overnight score of 276/6, Bangladesh skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan came out attacking, knowing it would not be easy to survive the whole day. He went for his shots to score 84, studded with six fours and as many hits over the fence in his 108-ball stay.

    But the Indians played the patient game. Wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul, who registered his first Test win as skipper, started with the pace-spin combination of Siraj (1/67) and Patel. Bangladesh batters started aggressively as Mehidy Hasan Miraz delightfully drove Siraj through the covers in his first over for the day's first boundary.

    ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test - Gill, Pujara smash centuries, India leads by 472 on Day 2, fans delighted

    Shakib clarified his intentions at the other end, clobbering Patel over the square leg. But Siraj had his man in his next over as Mehidy fell to a loose shot. Siraj sprayed the ball outside the off-stump again, and Mehidy only managed to slash the delivery straight to Umesh Yadav at the backward point.

    Shakib brought up his 30th Test fifty with a straight six off Patel. Shakib took his chances, but the asking was too tall as Rahul introduced Kuldeep as the first change and the left-arm spinner picked up two wickets in consecutive overs. Meanwhile, Patel picked another as India ended Bangladesh's dogged resistance.

    ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test - My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Kuldeep first cleaned up Shakib as the batter went for another slog sweep over extra cover and then had Ebadat Hossain caught by Shreyas Iyer. Axar completed the formalities by going through the defence of Taijul Islam. The second Test will begin on December 22 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
