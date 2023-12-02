Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bangladesh climbs to No.2 spot in WTC points table after first-ever home Test win against New Zealand

    The Bangladesh cricket team have created history by beating New Zealand in a Test match for the first time at home at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The hosts won the match by 150 runs.

    Bangladesh secured a convincing 150-run victory over New Zealand, propelled by Taijul Islam's exceptional ten-wicket haul in the first Test on Saturday in Sylhet. In his maiden Test as captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto steered Bangladesh to a historic home Test win against New Zealand, marking their second triumph in 18 matches. Their prior success over the Kiwis occurred in 2022 in Mount Maunganui. This victory not only handed the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the two-game series but also allowed them to accumulate significant points in the World Test Championship (WTC). Bangladesh have climbed to the second spot, surpassing India, in the WTC 2023-25 points table.

    Najmul Hossain Shanto, upon winning the toss, chose to bat first as Bangladesh aimed to capitalize on favorable batting conditions despite noticeable signs of turn on the wicket. However, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, with figures of 4/53, led a strong comeback. Bangladesh, initially at a robust 180/2, eventually stumbled to 310 all out.

    In response, Kane Williamson's century (104), supported by contributions from Daryl Mitchell (41) and Glenn Phillips (42), enabled the tourists to secure a seven-run lead. Noteworthy performances from Taijul Islam (4/109) and batter Mominul Haque (3/4) stood out for Bangladesh.

    In the second innings, a resilient century from skipper Najmul and a solid fifty from Mushfiqur Rahim (67) allowed Bangladesh to set a challenging target of 332. Facing the assault of Bangladesh's spin, the tourists succumbed and were bowled out for 181, despite a late resistance from the rearguard. Once again, Taijul Islam showcased his prowess with impressive figures of 6/75.

    It's worth noting that this was only the second Test played by Bangladesh at this venue. In the preceding game, Zimbabwe had emerged victorious, defeating Bangladesh by 151 runs, with Islam delivering a career-best performance of 11/170 in that match.

    The second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand begins on 6 December in Mirpur.

