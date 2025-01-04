AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team

Prasidh Krishna confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah is suffering from a back spasm and is being closely monitored by the medical team following precautionary scans.

In an update on India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, teammate Prasidh Krishna confirmed that Bumrah is dealing with a back spasm, which forced him to leave the field during the second day of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. Bumrah, who had bowled just one over in the post-lunch session, experienced discomfort, leading to his departure for precautionary scans.

"Jasprit Bumrah has a back spasm. He went for scans, and the medical team is monitoring him, so let's see," Krishna said after the day's play, reassuring fans and the team that Bumrah’s condition is being closely monitored.

Bumrah’s injury had initially raised concerns as he left the field midway through his spell. The Indian camp was on edge as the bowler, who has been a vital force in the series, was seen leaving the stadium in an SUV with the team doctor and security liaison officer. However, his return to the dressing room after the scans eased some worries, giving India hope that Bumrah could return to action in the upcoming sessions.

While Bumrah’s status remains uncertain, the Indian team received a morale boost from Rishabh Pant’s explosive knock. Pant smashed a whirlwind 32-ball 61, helping India to a commanding 141/6 in their second innings at stumps, leading Australia by 145 runs. Pant’s blistering knock, which included the second-fastest fifty in Indian Test cricket, was instrumental in India pushing ahead after dismissing Australia for just 181 in their first innings.

Despite Bumrah’s absence, India’s bowlers led by Mohammed Siraj (3/51), Prasidh Krishna (3/42), and Nitish Reddy (2/32) dominated the first innings. Australia, starting at 9/1, lost quick wickets as Siraj and Krishna ran through their top and middle order. Despite debutant Beau Webster’s half-century (57), Australia’s innings folded swiftly, and they were dismissed for 181 in 51 overs.

With the match delicately poised, India will continue to rely on their depth, with Ravindra Jadeja (8) and Washington Sundar (6) still at the crease in their second innings.

Brief Scorecard

India 1st innings: 185 all out

Australia 1st innings: 181 all out in 51 overs (Beau Webster 57, Steve Smith 33; Prasidh Krishna 3/42, Mohammed Siraj 3/51, Nitish Reddy 2/32)

India 2nd innings: 141/6 in 32 overs (Rishabh Pant 61, Scott Boland 4/42)

