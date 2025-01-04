AUS vs IND, 5th Test: Pant enthralls SCG with 2nd fastest Test 50 by an Indian, crowd catch video goes viral

Rishabh Pant's explosive batting lit up the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the ongoing fifth Test against Australia on Saturday as he scored the second-fastest Test fifty by an Indian.

Rishabh Pant's explosive batting lit up the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the ongoing fifth Test against Australia on Saturday as he scored the second-fastest Test fifty by an Indian. Pant reached his 15th Test half-century off just 29 balls, leaving fans and players in awe of his aggressive strokeplay.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter's blazing half-century included six fours and three sixes, and was a display of pure attacking intent. Pant’s previous record was a 50 off 28 balls, which he had set against Sri Lanka in 2022. Despite coming in at a crucial moment in the innings, Pant took charge and provided the much-needed momentum to the Indian score.

He was on the brink of breaking the record for the quickest Test fifty by an Indian, having scored 47 runs off 23 balls. However, it took him six more deliveries to reach the remaining three runs.

This 50 became the fastest by a visiting batter in Australia, surpassing the previous record of 33 balls set by England's John Brown (1895) and Roy Fredericks (1975).

The wicketkeeper-batter began his innings with a six off Scott Boland and brought up his milestone with another maximum, this time off Mitchell Starc.

Fastest Test fifties by Indians

1) Rishabh Pant - 28 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2022

2) Rishabh Pant - 29 balls vs Australia, 2025

3) Kapil Dev - 30 balls vs Pakistan, 1982

4) Shardul Thakur - 31 balls vs England, 2021

5) Yashasvi Jaiswal - 31 balls vs Bangladesh, 2024

His blistering knock at the SCG not only helped India’s chase but also sent the crowd into a frenzy. In a particularly entertaining moment, a viral video surfaced showing an enthusiastic fan in the stands catching a ball from Pant’s powerful shot, adding an extra layer of excitement to the atmosphere.

However, Pant's explosive innings came to an end after he edged a Pat Cummins delivery for Alex Carey to take a regulation catch. Despite Pant's 61 runs off 33 balls, India were at 124 for the loss of 5 wickets and leading by 128 runs.

Earlier today, India dismissed Australia for 181 to take a slender four-run first innings lead as the two teams opted for an early tea on the second day of the fifth Test in Sydney.

