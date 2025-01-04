'Do bacche ka baap hu': Rohit Sharma blasts media; says those with mic or pen can't decide future (WATCH)

In a passionate response to media speculations about his retirement, Rohit Sharma has firmly rejected any outside influence on his future, saying that those with a microphone, laptop or pen cannot dictate his career decisions. The India captain’s remarks came during a candid interview with broadcasters on the sidelines of the ongoing fifth Test against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

Rohit, who had been at the centre of swirling rumours regarding his place in India’s Test plans, made it clear that his future is his to decide.

Also read: AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Jasprit Bumrah leaves SCG for scans, Virat Kohli takes over as captain (WATCH)

"Which way am I going? Look, as I told you this decision is not a retirement decision. There is no such decision. But I am out of this game (5th Test) because things are not working. There is no guarantee that things will not work after 5 months. I have seen a lot in cricket, every day, every minute life changes. So I have this belief in myself that things will change but at the same time I have to be realistic as well," Rohit said while talking to Jatin Sapru and Irfan Pathan during the Lunch break on Day 2 of the Sydney clash.

"A person sitting inside with a mike or with a laptop or with a pen, what he writes, what he says, it does not change our life. I have been playing this game for so many years, these people cannot decide when I should go or when I should not play or when I should sit outside or when I should captain. I am a sensible man, a mature man, I am a father of 2 children, so I have a little brain. What do I need in life," the captain added.

Players are made of steel: Rohit Sharma

The captain’s comments were in response to the growing media reports suggesting he could be stepping away from the Test format. Rohit, who is widely regarded as one of the most experienced and successful players in the Indian team, stated that such speculations do not affect him or his teammates.

"It (rumours) doesn’t affect us because the players here are made of steel. We have tried our best to make players like this. See, we can’t control certain things, and we don’t want to fret about those things. We don’t want to waste time on it," Rohit told Star Sports.

"Let it happen (the leaks). What can we do about it? Just focus on winning the match and getting better in our game, that’s what we want to do. Everyone wants to go there and win the match. Look at the crowd here, look at their involvement. We all want to shut them (rumours) down. Tell me, which other team has won series here twice? We have the golden opportunity to.. not win the series, but can draw it now. We want to retain the trophy," he added.

Rohit, who recently stood down from leading the team in the New Year Test, also opened up about the personal difficulty of sitting out.

"Sometimes, it is very tough. I have come so far here to play. I have not come to wait outside. I want to play. I have to win. When I came to the dressing room on the first day in 2007, I have always said that I have to win the match. The team has to win the match," he said.

"Sometimes you have to understand what the team needs. If you don't keep the team ahead, then it is of no use. if you play for yourself, make your own runs, what will that do? If you don't think about the team, you don't want those kind of players. Eleven people are playing, so, it is a team. Whatever the team's need is, try to do that. This is my personal thinking. That is how I have played my cricket. That is how I am in life in general. It is not that I am trying to show something else. What I am is visible. If someone doesn't like it, then forgive me. I do what I think is right. What is there to be afraid of?" the skipper added.

Also read: AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy shine in Bumrah's absence, bowl out Australia for 181

Won't doubt myself because of criticism: Rohit Sharma

Rohit’s leadership philosophy has always been rooted in selflessness, and he maintained that his decision-making would not be swayed by external criticism.

"In leadership, you have to accept that you will not have good days all the time. Ideas and your mindset are the same. The captaincy that I was doing 5-6 months ago, it is same ideology and thought process. But sometimes, the result does not come," he said.

"I know that 140 crore people will judge us. That is what it is. I don't want to doubt myself. I know what I am doing is right. I don't want to change my methodology about captaincy. I can also be wrong. Yesterday, if I decided that I should have batted in Sydney but actually, I should have bowled. It can be wrong but it does not mean that your thinking is bad," Rohit added.

As for the future of Indian cricket, Rohit acknowledged that leadership is a significant responsibility but insisted that younger players must earn the right to captain the team.

"It is difficult to say. There are many boys. But I want them to understand the importance of cricket first, understand the importance of this place. I know they should be given responsibility. But let them earn it, let them play some hard-fought cricket for the next few years. I am there now, Bumrah is there, before that Virat was there and MS Dhoni was there. No one has got it in a plate. No one should get it like that. Let them work hard. The boys have a lot of talent. It is not an easy thing to be the captain of India. There is pressure. But it is a big honour. Our history and the way we are playing cricket is a big responsibility on both shoulders. Let them earn it. They will get their opportunity," he signed off.

Latest Videos