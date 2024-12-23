AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Uneven practice pitches responsible for Rohit Sharma's injury? MCG curator reacts

The Indian cricket team has expressed dissatisfaction with the practice pitches provided ahead of the fourth Border-Gavaskar series Test against Australia, citing variable bounce as the reason for a knee injury scare involving skipper Rohit Sharma.

The Indian cricket team has expressed dissatisfaction with the practice pitches provided ahead of the fourth Border-Gavaskar series Test against Australia, citing variable bounce as the reason for a knee injury scare involving skipper Rohit Sharma. However, MCG curator Matt Page has defended the tracks, stating that "standard protocol" was followed.

Rohit sustained swelling in his left knee after facing a throwdown from support staff member Dayanand Garani during practice. Following the incident, he did not continue training on Sunday, and the team decided to skip practice on Monday.

According to team sources, the uneven bounce of the used practice pitch was blamed for the injury scare, which required icing for the skipper overnight.

The Indian team had submitted its training schedule two months in advance, but the MCG curator adhered to standard operating procedures, which involve preparing a new practice pitch only three days before the Test. The fourth match is scheduled to begin on December 26.

"So for us, three days out, we prepare pitches for here. If teams come and play before that, they get what pitches we've had," Page told reporters about why India didn't get a pitch that would resemble the centre strip. So today, we're on fresh pitches. If we needed to play this morning, they would have been on those fresh pitches. Stock standard procedure for us, three days out. We do our pitches that we're going to have for our Test match," Page defended the move.

When asked whether he had received the Indian team’s schedule and if the BCCI had communicated with Cricket Australia, Matt Page confirmed both.

"Yes, they gave us schedule. There has been correspondence between CA and Indian board and the extent of those conversations, I don't know," Page informed.

MCG pitch will help fast bowlers

The iconic MCG, while not offering the bounce of Perth or the seam movement of the Gabba, is expected to be pace-friendly with a 6mm grass covering. Page clarified that the surface is unlikely to crack enough to provide significant assistance to spinners.

"Seven years ago, we were quite flat, we want to create exciting an contest and exciting Test matches, so we will leave more grass, that brings the bowlers into equation. But it is still good for batting once the new ball goes off. We keep 6mm grass and we would monitor that as we get in," Page elaborated.

The decision to create a bowler-friendly pitch was made in 2017 after the MCG track was criticized for being too flat.

"In 2017, we sat down as an organisation and discussed where we wanted to go and we agreed that it was about producing wickets for thrilling Test matches. It gives bowlers a chance to come into the game but also batters if they play well," he added.

So, will Jasprit Bumrah be thrilled with the prospect of this track?

"All quick bowlers get excited when they come here now although it is not as quick as Perth and Brisbane but we have managed to get some pace on it. Every wicket in Australia is different and we have also got our unique character," Page said.

While Ravindra Jadeja, often more effective as a batting all-rounder in overseas conditions, may find limited assistance as a spinner, according to Page.

"Doesn't really break for spinners here and if you see long-format games over the last four to five years, you will see, it has been more seam-friendly than spin," he observed.

