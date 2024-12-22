AUS vs IND: How to tackle the Travis Head threat? Cheteshwar Pujara and Sanjay Bangar share some strategies

India gears up to face Australia in the 4th Test, focusing on containing Travis Head. Cheteshwar Pujara and Sanjay Bangar share strategies, emphasizing disciplined bowling and strategic short-pitched deliveries.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 5:38 PM IST

New Delhi: As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy hangs in the balance, India is gearing up to face Australia in the crucial fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26. One of the major challenges for the Indian team is to contain the explosive Australian batter Travis Head, who has been in phenomenal form, amassing 409 runs at an average of 81.80.

To neutralize Head's influence, Indian veteran Cheteshwar Pujara and former batting coach Sanjay Bangar have shared their expertise on how to tackle the Aussie batter.

Pujara emphasizes the importance of maintaining a disciplined bowling line, targeting the middle-off stump. "Even if you're bowling over the stumps or around the wicket, don't let the middle stump play as off stump," he advises. "The line should always be middle-off, making him uncomfortable."


Pujara also suggests using short-pitched deliveries strategically, as Head is already uncomfortable against them. "Use it as variation. You don't need to bowl every ball short. Most deliveries should target the stumps, with an occasional short ball," he explains.

Sanjay Bangar have similar views as Pujara, stressing the need for patience and persistence in implementing a well-thought-out strategy. "At the start of the innings, go around the wicket and bowl in the corridor. If it proves successful in the first 10-15 balls, stick to that plan," he advises.

Bangar's plan involves maintaining a middle-stump line and integrating short-pitched deliveries tactically. "By sticking to the middle-stump line, you force him to do something different. Against the short ball, his bat always comes into play, making deep third man, deep fine leg, and deep square leg potential catching positions," he explains.

With patience, persistence, and a strategic approach, India can hope to tame the Aussie batter and gain an upper hand in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

