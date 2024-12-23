AUS vs IND, Melbourne Test: 19-year-old Sam Konstas ready with plan to tackle Jasprit Bumrah (WATCH)

The five-match series between India and Australia is evenly poised at 1-1, and Sam Konstas' much-anticipated debut comes with high expectations.

A few years ago, Christmas Eve for Sam Konstas meant backyard cricket with his brother. This year, the 19-year-old Australian opener will face a far bigger challenge—tackling Jasprit Bumrah, one of the world’s most destructive fast bowlers, in the iconic Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Konstas' much-anticipated debut comes with high expectations. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the young opener revealed he has a plan for Bumrah but declined to divulge details.

"I do have a plan for Bumrah, but I’m not going to tell what it is. Trying to put pressure back on bowlers," he said with confidence.

Konstas' predecessor in the opening slot, Nathan McSweeney, had struggled against Bumrah, falling to the Indian pacer four times in three Tests. However, Bumrah did not feature in India’s two warm-up games, where Konstas showcased his form. Asked about other threats in the Indian bowling attack, Konstas remained cautious, stating, "All are very good bowlers... world-class, looking forward to experiencing that challenge and living that."

The debutant, who has drawn comparisons to Shane Watson for his aggressive style of play, expressed his excitement about the opportunity. "It is amazing to get an opportunity at my age. It’s a dream come true to represent my country," he said.

Konstas reminisced about his family traditions during Christmas. “Used to play backyard cricket with my brother and loads of food. They are coming over soon for Christmas," he said with a smile. His parents and brother will be in attendance at the MCG to witness his big day.

Speaking about his family’s sacrifices, Konstas became emotional. "It's a special day for me with my parents coming in. Plan is pretty simple, to back myself and savour it really," he added.

"It's a special feeling I think and sacrifices that they (parents) have made to take me to games of cricket and experiencing the highs and lows. Just to give back something to them is special," Konstas further said.

Konstas has already experienced playing at the MCG, having represented New South Wales there previously. "It is a different wicket from when I have played earlier. Bowler-friendly, but playing at the MCG on a sell-out Boxing Day is a dream come true," he said.

Many have compared his style of play to Shane Watson, and with two impressive performances against India A and the senior team—including a century in a pink-ball practice match—he looks set to embrace the role of an aggressor.

"I don't look too much on social media but would take that as a compliment. I have learnt a lot from Shane Watson and I like to take the game on and put pressure on the bowlers. He is a legend of the game, and hopefully, I can do that this week on my debut," he said.

The match is set to be a landmark moment not just for Australian cricket but also for the Konstas family, with Sam becoming a potential role model for Australia’s Greek community in the sporting world. As the spotlight shines on this promising young talent, the Boxing Day Test will reveal whether he can rise to the occasion and deliver on the biggest stage of his career.

