Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs HK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

India will meet Hong Kong in Asia Cup T20 2022 in Dubai on Wednesday. The Men in Blue are huge favourites to win this clash. Here are the ultimate Fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch, and more details.

After a thrilling victory over arch-rival Pakistan, India will shift its focus to Hong Kong as the two sides face each other in the 2022 Asia Cup T20 Game 4 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. The Indians are firm favourites to win this contest, as a victory would place them on the top of Group A, while it would look to win the tie by a considerable margin, making it the most highly-ranked team in the Super Fours that follow the group stage. HK, which has qualified for the main round of the tournament for the fourth time, will be facing India for the third time in the competition, losing on the previous two occasions. Meanwhile, here are the ultimate Fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch, and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk)/Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk)/Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

HK: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar and Ayush Shukla.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit, Kohli, Rahul and Hayat

Rohit and Rahul will be terrific as openers, while Kohli will play a composed innings at number three, whereas Hayat has always been decent to hold the innings in the middle order.

Wicketkeeper: Mckechnie

While he faced competition from Dinesh Karthik, given his sublime form of late, Mckechnie makes the cut.

All-rounders: Aizaz, Pandya (c) and Murtaza

Aizaz is good with the bat as a finisher, while Pandya is a no-brainer here, given his contemporary form, making him the undisputed skipper. Murtaza can cause a severe impact with his orthodox spins, while he can also be impactful as an opener.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar (vc), Ehsan and Arshdeep

Bhuvneshwar is a must-have here, given his veteran experience as a seamer, making him Pandya's deputy. At the same time, Ehsan can give the batters a hard time with his off-spins, whereas Arshdeep has consistently grabbed wickets but needs to keep his tendency to leak runs in check.

Match details

Date and day: August 31, 2022 (Wednesday)

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins, thanks to its over-talented squad, compared to HK.