Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch live and more details

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to bring thrilling cricket action as Pakistan and India go head-to-head in a highly-anticipated match in Kandy on the 2nd of September, 2023.

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to begin on August 30, with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan. The match between Pakistan and India is scheduled for September 2 in Kandy. The tournament, which was originally planned to start a day later, will see 13 matches played in total.

The tournament will feature two groups: Group A includes Pakistan, India, and Nepal, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, and the top two teams from this phase will proceed to the final.

The draft schedule is subject to change before the final version is announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The tournament is being played in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka using a hybrid model approved by the ACC.

This edition of the Asia Cup, played in the 50-overs format, serves as a preparation run for five of the six teams participating, as they will be gearing up for the ODI World Cup starting on October 5 in India.

Initially, the PCB had planned to host four matches in one city, but Multan was added as the second venue under the new PCB administration led by chairman Zaka Ashraf. In the draft schedule, Multan will host only the opening match, while Lahore will stage three matches and one Super Four game.

On September 3, Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in Lahore, followed by Sri Lanka versus Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 5. Regardless of their finishing positions in the first round, Pakistan will be A1, India A2, Sri Lanka B1, and Bangladesh B2. If Nepal and Afghanistan qualify for the Super Four stage, they will take the slot of the teams knocked out in Group A and Group B.

Only one Super Fours match, scheduled for September 6, will be played in Pakistan, between A1 and B2. If both Pakistan and India advance to the Super Four stage, they will face each other again on September 10 in Kandy. Additionally, Dambulla, another Sri Lankan venue, is listed to host three matches during the Super Four stage.

When will India vs Pakistan be played in Asia Cup 2023?

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2, 2023.

Which city will host India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash?

Kandy, Sri Lanka will host the high-octane encounter.

Where to buy tickets for India vs Pakistan Asia 2023 encounter?

Visit the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC) organising committee to find information on the authorised ticketing platforms.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia 2023 match LIVE?

The India vs Pakistan match will be telecasted on the 'Star Sports Network' and will be live streamed on the 'Hotstar app'

India vs Pakistan overall - Head to Head

Out of the total 132 matches played between India and Pakistan, India has emerged victorious in 55 encounters, while Pakistan has secured victory in 73 matches. There have been 4 matches that ended in a no result, indicating that they were abandoned or couldn't be completed. Notably, there have been no tied matches between India and Pakistan in this record.