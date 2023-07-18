Ashes 2023: Australia XI for Manchester Test announced; Hazlewood and Green return to the side

The Australia XI for the upcoming Manchester Test in the Ashes 2023 has been announced, with the return of Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green to the playing squad.

In preparation for the fourth Ashes 2023 Test against England, Australia has made significant changes to their playing XI, opting for an all-out pace attack. The return of Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green sees Scott Boland and Todd Murphy benched for this crucial match set to begin on July 19 in Manchester. Notably, Australia will go into the Test without a frontline spinner for the first time in over a decade, as the last instance of not fielding a specialist spinner occurred against India in Perth during the 2011-12 season. Captain Pat Cummins clarified that the decision to drop the 22-year-old Murphy is not indicative of how they view his potential and capabilities.

England has not secured a Test victory against Australia in Manchester since 1981, adding an extra layer of significance to the upcoming match.

"Nathan Lyon is the greatest offspinner we've ever had so it's not quite apples for apples. We are excited by Todd, we think he's fantastic. I would have loved to use him a bit more last week, (but) conditions just favoured pace bowling.

Australian captain Pat Cummins addressed the decision to not utilise Todd Murphy's bowling abilities in a test match against England in Hobart during the previous Ashes series. Cummins emphasised that the team's selection and usage of players are based on specific conditions. While expressing excitement about Murphy's potential and recognising his talent, Cummins clarified that it was more about adapting to the conditions rather than an assessment of Murphy's bowling capabilities.

Furthermore, Australia's team composition for the upcoming Test in Manchester showcases a strong batting order. Cameron Green, who has recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Leeds Test, will bat at number seven, following Mitchell Marsh at number six. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey has been slotted in at number eight as Australia adjusted their side's balance to accommodate both all-rounders.

Despite speculation surrounding David Warner's position as an opener after facing dismissals in single figures by Stuart Broad in the third Test, Warner has been retained in the Australian squad.

"Davey didn't have his best game last week at Headingley, but before that, he has looked really good. He has had three 50-run (opening) partnerships, which can be rare over in England,” said Cummins.

Australian Playing XI:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood