    PAK vs SL 2023: Saud Shakeel's stunning double century puts Pakistan in command in rain-affected Test

    In a rain-affected Test match, Saud Shakeel delivered a sensational batting display, scoring his maiden double century to propel Pakistan into a commanding position against Sri Lanka

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 8:43 PM IST

    Saud Shakeel showcased his batting prowess by scoring his first double-century in Test cricket, helping Pakistan establish a commanding lead of 149 runs against Sri Lanka on the rain-affected third day of the opening match. Sri Lanka managed to bowl out the Pakistani team for 461 in the final session, following a frustrating ninth-wicket partnership of 94 runs between Shakeel, who remained unbeaten on an impressive 208, and Naseem Shah, who contributed six runs off 78 balls.

    The 27-year-old Shakeel, playing in only his sixth Test, stole the limelight as he cut Dhananjaya de Silva for a boundary, reaching his well-deserved double century amidst a standing ovation. At the end of the day's play, Sri Lanka stood at 14 without any loss, still trailing Pakistan by 135 runs in their second innings. Nishan Madushka (8) and captain Dimuth Karunaratne (6) were at the crease.

    Despite a strong fightback from Sri Lankan off-spinner Ramesh Mendis, who claimed a five-wicket haul, Shakeel's partnerships with the lower-order batsmen played a vital role in Pakistan's resurgence. Notably, his 177-run alliance with Agha Salman (83) helped Pakistan recover from a precarious position of 101-5 in response to Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 312.

    Also Read: Nathan Lyon reveals fallout from Bairstow incident extended to Lord's lunchroom

    Shakeel had a stroke of luck, being dropped twice on scores of 93 and 139, surpassing his previous best individual score of 125 not out. Both Shakeel and Salman exhibited aggressive batting, consistently finding the boundary ropes. However, the run rate slowed down after Salman's dismissal.

    Due to rain disruptions over the past two days, play began late on the third day, leading to adjustments in session timings as determined by the officials.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 8:43 PM IST
