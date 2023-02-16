Asia Cup 2023: 'Even ICC won't be able to do anything in front of BCCI' - Shahid Afridi on PCB hosting rights

Asia Cup 2023 is slated to be hosted by the PCB. However, BCCI's reluctance to travel to Pakistan might force a venue change. Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi has admitted ICC's helplessness in front of BCCI.

Former vivid Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi feels "even the International Cricket Council (ICC) would not be able to do anything in front of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as far as hosting the 2023 Asia Cup in his country is concerned. The BCCI's denial to play in Pakistan due to the political tension between the neighbouring countries has tossed distrust over the event happening across the border later this year.

The continental tourney is meaningful, as it is scheduled just before the 2023 ICC World Cup, which India is hosting, and Pakistan has threatened to boycott in a tit-for-tat rejoinder. "I have no idea. Will India visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup? Will we boycott the ODI World Cup in India? But, we need to take a stand at some point or the other," Afridi told Samaa TV.

ALSO READ: 'YE KYA HO RAHA HAI?' - MEME FEST GALORE ON ICC'S GOOF-UP AS INDIA LOSES NO.1 TEST RANKING IN 5 HOURS

"In this case, ICC's role becomes crucial. They should come forward. But, let me say it, even ICC won't be able to do anything in front of BCCI," he added. Afridi, one of the sport's most fantastic performers of his time with his power-hitting capacities and snappy leg-spinners, said that the BCCI is bending its potencies because it has created itself "that strong".

"If anyone cannot stand on his own feet, the decision to make such strong calls is not easy. They have to look at plenty of things. India agar aankhe dikha raha hain [If India is flexing its muscles] or taking such a firm stance, they have made themselves that strong. So, they can talk like this. Otherwise, they would need more courage. Ultimately, it's about making yourself strong and then making decisions," continued Afridi.

ALSO READ: Will BCCI allow Chetan Sharma to attend next selection meeting?

Afridi's observations came after seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's interpretation of the controversial topic. "Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. But India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won't be participating. If you want us to experience it, do change the venue. But we would have seen this happen many times," he had said.

"When we say that we won't go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place. Similarly, Pakistan has said they will not come to the World Cup. However, I think it is impossible," Ashwin shared his thoughts in a video on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: IND VS AUS, 2ND TEST: 'YOU NEED TALENT, BUT YOU NEED A LOT OF OTHER THINGS' - DRAVID ON PUJARA'S 100TH TEST

"The final call might be that the Asia Cup is moved to Sri Lanka. It is an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai, guys. I will also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka." Ashwin concluded. The BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been at loggerheads concerning the Asia Cup venue.

(With inputs from PTI)