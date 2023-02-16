Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ye kya ho raha hai?' - Meme fest galore on ICC's goof-up as India loses No.1 Test ranking in 5 hours

    ICC announced Team India as the new leader in Tests on Wednesday, only to drop to the second in five hours. While ICC has apologised for the mistake, social media has demanded an explanation for the goof-up.

    Ye kya ho raha hai? - Meme fest galore on ICC goof-up as India loses Number 1 Test ranking in 5 hours to Australia-ayh
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    Team India on Wednesday briefly claimed the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings to become the number one ranked side in all three formats of the game, only to drop back to number two in the most extended format. According to an International Cricket Council (ICC) update in the afternoon, India had dislodged the Pat Cummins-led Australia.

    Already the top Twenty20 International (T20I) side, India had reached the number one spot in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) last month after beating New Zealand 3-0. However, after the latest update in the evening, India has moved back to the second spot behind Australia in the Test rankings. India (115) is 11 rating points behind Australia (126) in the Test rankings.

    Meanwhile, the ICC also issued an apology in the rectified release, stating, "The ICC acknowledges, for a short time on February 15, 2023, that, due to a technical error, India was erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website. We apologise for any inconvenience caused." On the other hand, social media was confused by the same, with some terming the entire episode as an embarrassment for Rohit Sharma and co and even demanding an explanation from the ICC for the goof-up.

    While one wrote, "Ye kya ho raha hai? [What is happening?]" another noted, "All in a matter of five hours!" However, one user acknowledged, "But at the end of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the picture will be clear & India will be No.1, test team". On the other hand, another Twietterati wrote, "Don't trust the ICC update on team Ranking. It's a fraud system. Will change eventually in an hour."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
