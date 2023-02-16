Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will BCCI allow Chetan Sharma to attend next selection meeting?

    Chetan Sharma is in a hot pot after his controversial sting operation with an Indian media house went viral. Meanwhile, as BCCI investigates the same, what are his chances of attending the next selection meeting?

    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    Chetan Sharma's placement as chairman of the national selection committee has become untenable after his alleged 'loose talk' during a sting operation. Still, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might give him a chance to defend himself before deciding his fate. The immediate inquiry doing the rounds in the BCCI is if he would be permitted to chair the following selection committee meeting before the squad of the third and fourth Test versus Australia is declared.

    It is comprehended that Chetan being caught in a sting operation hasn't gone down too nicely with the top brass of the BCCI. Still, the happening might have a far-reaching influence on the relationship between the media on the one hand and the Indian team and selectors on the other.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS, 2ND TEST: 'YOU NEED TALENT, BUT YOU NEED A LOT OF OTHER THINGS' - DRAVID ON PUJARA'S 100TH TEST

    "No player or selector will be comfortable sharing a cordial relationship even with well-meaning journalists after this sting as the trust factor has been compromised," a senior BCCI source briefed to the PTI on conditions of nowheresville. While Chetan's claims have mostly been taken as open talk and stuff already known in the cricket fraternity, he had undoubtedly lost the trust and players' respect.

    "Chetan spoke a bit too much. None of the top Indian players talks to him. Have you seen him publicly speak to Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in any training session? He would stand in one corner during [ICC] T20 World Cup in Australia, and no one bothered to speak to him," another BCCI source in Australia stated.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 2ND TEST - VIRAT KOHLI SWEATS OUT AGAINST SPINNERS ON A ROUGHED-UP TRACK

    It has been learnt that Chetan might be allowed to defend himself, but if he could sit across the table with skippers Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya is the question. The bigger question is if the players want to engage with him.

    Team hotel change due to G20 summit, marriage season
    The ongoing G20 summit and the marriage season have led to a need for bulk hotel rooms in five-star facilities across Delhi. Hence, the Indian team that typically stays at Taj Palace or ITC Maurya is staying at Hotel Leela in Noida.

    ALSO READ: TEAM INDIA IS NOW NUMBER ONE ACROSS FORMATS; R ASHWIN TAKES 2ND SPOT IN ICC TEST RANKINGS

    "The hotel is fantastic, and the facilities are nice. It's an unavoidable situation and hence the shift," a BCCI official expressed. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has a home in Gurugram, is staying at his residence for two days, and he has taken approval from the team management to do so. He will check in at the hotel on Thursday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

