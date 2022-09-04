Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Did Mohammed Shami's wife target him again post win last Sunday?

India triumphed over Pakistan last Sunday in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. Following the win, Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan seemingly targeted him again, accusing him of being a criminal and womaniser.

Team India was jubilant after defeating arch-rival Pakistan by five wickets in Group A's opening encounter of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium last Sunday. The Indians swept the game by five wickets, thanks to some exquisite performance from Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Notably, prominent Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is not featuring in the competition. However, he was seemingly targeted by his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan. Following the victory, she shared a picture of Pandya and congratulated the Men in Blue for the success before taking a dig at Shami.

In her social media post featuring the image of Man-of-the-Match Pandya, Hasin authored, "Congratulations. A memorable victory. Thanks to our Tigers for helping the country win. This had to happen. The country's status and dignity are saved only from the honest patriots and not criminals or womanisers."

ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022, IND VS PAK: 'JUST TRY TO STAY IN MY ZONE AND PLAY THE GAME' - SURYAKUMAR YADAV

However, Hasin's post did not go down well with her fans, as she was criticised for launching a disguised attack on Shami. The two had had a strained relationship since 2018, when Hasin accused Shami of domestic violence and adultery. While he was arrested on charges that included attempted murder, poisoning and criminal intimidation, he calmly denied the allegations.

Hasin had also accused Shami of match-fixing. Upon investigation by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) anti-corruption unit (ACU), he was cleared of the charges. Although the two have not divorced themselves yet, they have had an estranged relationship.