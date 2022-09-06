Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: India brings in R Ashwin for Ravi Bishnoi, Lanka opts to bowl

    India is taking on Sri Lanka in its second Super 4 game of the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai on Tuesday. The Sri Lankans have won the toss and opted to bowl, while the Indians have made a change, bringing in R Ashwin.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 7:23 PM IST

    Team India is in a crucial match in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022, as it is taking on Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. It is a must-win clash for the Indians, especially following its five-wicket failure to arch-rival Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday. A flop in this tie would dent its hopes of making it to the final, as the side will depend on other results. Meanwhile, the Lankans have won the toss and asked India to bat first, while the latter has changed to the playing XI, bringing in veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin in place of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

    Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said during the toss, "We'll bowl first because of the record here. All the last three games have been chased down here. Our batters have a distinctive approach, and we hope to continue the same. The coaching staff and the players have created the environment for the new players to come in and deliver. No changes [in the playing XI]."

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022, IND VS SL - HOTTEST FANTASY XI PICKS, PREDICTION, WHERE TO WATCH AND MORE

    In comparison, Indian captain Rohit Sharma assessed, "We would have bowled first as well. The pitch doesn't change much; it only gets better to bat on. It allows us to come out and play freely. It is how the [ICC T20] World Cup would be played, and we must ensure that we don't lose too many games."

    "We need to ensure that we are there from the word go. We have to learn a lot when defending a score like that. With the dew, we need to learn the lines, the lengths and the boundaries well. The grass is lesser tonight. It looks drier, and we have a change based on the Sri Lankan team: Ashwin comes in for Bishnoi," added Rohit.

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022, IND VS PAK - ARSHDEEP FINDS SUPPORT FROM TENDULKAR FOR DROPPED-CATCH TROLL

    Playing XI
    IND:     KL Rahul (vc & wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.
    SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 7:25 PM IST
