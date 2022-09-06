Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    India and Sri Lanka are meeting in Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Tuesday. It is a must-win encounter for India on the road to the final. Here are the ideal fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and more.

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 6:37 PM IST

    It will likely be another intriguing clash for Team India against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The Indians are in a problematic situation following their loss on Sunday to arch-rival Pakistan by five wickets at the same venue in the opening fixture of this round. A loss tonight could seriously dent their chances of making it to the final. Meanwhile, Lanka would also be determined to get off to a terrific start, to force a step ahead into the final. Thus, it could be a thriller, as we present the ideal fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.
    SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana/Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

    ASIA CUP 2022, IND VS PAK - ARSHDEEP FINDS SUPPORT FROM TENDULKAR FOR DROPPED-CATCH TROLL

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit, Kohli (c), Yadav and Rajapaksa
    Rohit will be the suitable opener as always, with Kohli firing at number three, Yadav consolidating at number four, whereas Rajapaksa has been a composed one in the middle order. Kohli's comeback in form makes him the skipper.

    Wicketkeeper: Mendis
    He has been doing great as an opener and should be Rohit's perfect opening partner.

    'Hardik Pandya is probably the best all-rounder in the world in T20 cricket' - Ricky Ponting

    All-rounders: Pandya, Hasaranga (vc) and Karunaratne
    Pandya and Hasaranga are no-brainers, with the latter's magical form making him Kohli's deputy, while Karunaratne can be effective across departments on any given day.

    Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar, Avesh and Arshdeep
    The three seamers have been terrific of late. While Avesh has been effective in taking wickets, his only drawback is that he leaks a lot of runs.

    ASIA CUP 2022, IND VS SL - INDIA SEEKS BALANCED GAMEPLAY IN MUST-WIN TIE AGAINST SRI LANKA

    Match details
    Date and day:     September 6, 2022 (Tuesday)
    Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: India wins with better confidence and team than Lanka

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 6:37 PM IST
